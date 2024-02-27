Government approves a new system for the release of Ukrainian prisoners from Russia: tasks assigned to a special Coordination Center

The information system on the treatment of prisoners of war has been approved, and the tasks of the Coordination Center for the Treatment of Prisoners of War have been transferred. This was reported by the Ministry for Reintegration of the Temporarily Occupied Territories of Ukraine, UNN reports .

The function of releasing civilians from captivity and returning them from deportation is assigned to the Coordination Center for the Treatment of Prisoners of War - the statement reads.

The Coordination Center is authorized to perform the following tasks:

Exercising the authority to release civilians deprived of their personal liberty as a result of armed aggression from the captivity of the aggressor state;

Facilitating activities related to the return of civilians deported by the aggressor state.

In addition, amendments to CMU Resolution No. 257 of March 11, 2022 "On the Establishment of the Coordination Headquarters for the Treatment of Prisoners of War" provide for an information system for the treatment of prisoners of war:

The system will contain data on Ukrainian defenders who are in captivity of the aggressor state, civilians deprived of their personal liberty as a result of armed aggression, and persons who went missing under special circumstances.

Recall

Employees of the "Russian Red Cross" may be involved in the abuse of Ukrainian prisoners of war in colonies, including in the occupied territory.

The Prosecutor General's Office has identified individuals who will soon be charged with the shooting of Ukrainian prisoners of war based on evidence collected and shared with international partners.