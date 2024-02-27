Government approves a new system for the release of Ukrainian prisoners from Russia: tasks assigned to a special Coordination Center

$41.340.03
45.851.22
ukenru
In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert
Exclusive
01:24 PM • 33817 views

In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert

Exclusive
01:12 PM • 127096 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure

April 4, 10:10 AM • 78578 views

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

Exclusive
April 4, 06:27 AM • 293766 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

April 4, 05:56 AM • 246931 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 195603 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 233499 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 252114 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

April 3, 01:29 PM • 158197 views

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

Exclusive
April 3, 09:14 AM • 372256 views

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

Rubrics
Home
Home
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

+16°
2.1m/s
47%
Popular news

Marvel showed footage from the new "Fantastic Four": the Silver Surfer and Galactus will appear in the film

April 4, 07:29 AM • 94553 views

F-16s for Ukraine: US General announces new fighter jet deliveries

April 4, 08:18 AM • 118151 views

Disney showed the first footage of the movie "Avatar: Fire and Ashes" at CinemaCon

April 4, 09:06 AM • 85194 views

Kim Kardashian posted revealing photos on Instagram after rumors of Kanye West's split from his wife

April 4, 09:23 AM • 78158 views

Ukraine is preparing to legalize cryptocurrencies: a chance for the budget or a risk for the economy

02:15 PM • 57807 views
Publications

Ukraine is preparing to legalize cryptocurrencies: a chance for the budget or a risk for the economy

02:15 PM • 58475 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure
Exclusive

01:12 PM • 127096 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible
Exclusive

April 4, 06:27 AM • 293766 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

April 4, 06:14 AM • 219333 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 4, 05:56 AM • 246931 views
Advertisement
Actual people

Donald Trump

Marco Rubio

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Mark Rutte

Denis Shmyhal

Actual places

Ukraine

United States

China

France

United Kingdom

Advertisement
UNN Lite

Eggs in the USA have become so expensive before Easter that Americans are painting potatoes

01:48 PM • 22708 views

The series "The Handmaid's Tale" will get a sequel: filming will begin soon

April 4, 10:29 AM • 30585 views

Full of skulls and other special effects - a first look at the film "Predator: Wasteland"

April 4, 10:08 AM • 30348 views

Kim Kardashian posted revealing photos on Instagram after rumors of Kanye West's split from his wife

April 4, 09:23 AM • 78623 views

Disney showed the first footage of the movie "Avatar: Fire and Ashes" at CinemaCon

April 4, 09:06 AM • 85648 views
Actual

Fox News

Telegram

The New York Times

P-800 Oniks

Leopard 2

Government approves a new system for the release of Ukrainian prisoners from Russia: tasks assigned to a special Coordination Center

Kyiv • UNN

 • 30847 views

The Government has approved a new information system for the release of Ukrainian prisoners of war from Russia and assigned new tasks to Coordination Headquarters for the Treatment of Prisoners of War

Government approves a new system for the release of Ukrainian prisoners from Russia: tasks assigned to a special Coordination Center

The information system on the treatment of prisoners of war has been approved, and the tasks of the Coordination Center for the Treatment of Prisoners of War have been transferred. This was reported by the Ministry for Reintegration of the Temporarily Occupied Territories of Ukraine, UNN reports .

The function of releasing civilians from captivity and returning them from deportation is assigned to the Coordination Center for the Treatment of Prisoners of War 

- the statement reads.

The Coordination Center is authorized to perform the following tasks:

  • Exercising the authority to release civilians deprived of their personal liberty as a result of armed aggression from the captivity of the aggressor state;
  • Facilitating activities related to the return of civilians deported by the aggressor state.

In addition, amendments to CMU Resolution No. 257 of March 11, 2022 "On the Establishment of the Coordination Headquarters for the Treatment of Prisoners of War" provide for an information system for the treatment of prisoners of war:

The system will contain data on Ukrainian defenders who are in captivity of the aggressor state, civilians deprived of their personal liberty as a result of armed aggression, and persons who went missing under special circumstances.

Recall

Employees of the "Russian Red Cross" may be involved in the abuse of Ukrainian prisoners of war in colonies, including in the occupied territory.

The Prosecutor General's Office has identified individuals who will soon be charged with the shooting of Ukrainian prisoners of war based on evidence collected and shared with international partners.

Ihor Telezhnikov

Ihor Telezhnikov

WarPolitics
Brent
$65.29
Bitcoin
$82,901.80
S&P 500
$5,168.48
Tesla
$242.05
Газ TTF
$36.23
Золото
$3,040.51
Ethereum
$1,799.02