The head of the Asset Recovery and Management Agency, Olena Duma, is acting more in the interests of the aggressor country, Russia, than in the interests of Ukraine. This is evidenced, among other things, by the failure to sell the yacht of the traitorous ex-MP Viktor Medvedchuk. This opinion was expressed by former MP Ihor Mosiychuk on Politeka Online, UNN reports .

The ARMA is a super trough and a trough. And Olena "gosDuma" - I call her that because she acts in the interests of the aggressor country rather than Ukraine. And Elena "gosDuma" contributes to all this, she decides who should be allowed to this trough and who should not be allowed. And it makes no difference whether it is in the national interest or not, - said Ihor Mosiychuk.

He remindedthat he had filed complaints with the State Bureau of Investigation and the National Police regarding the Duma.

First, the story of Medvedchuk's yacht, which was arrested, where the Duma did everything to prevent this yacht from being sold in favor of the state and Croatia lifted the arrest. I want the investigator to determine whether this was done deliberately or simply negligence. Both are punishable. In addition, can you imagine, ARMA employees use operational cover numbers. This case was recorded by journalists near Gulliver, - explained the former MP.

A Croatian court arrested Medvedchuk's yacht for Ukraine for a maximum period of two years. During this time, including thanks to the actions of Olena Duma, the yacht has not been sold. Now the head of the ARMA calmly states that the court in Croatia should give her a few more years to sell the asset. And she is trying to shift the responsibility for the failure to sell Medvedchuk's luxury asset to the Prosecutor General's Office.

Political analyst Viktor Bobirenko believesthat the delay in the sale of Medvedchuk's yacht by ARMA head Olena Duma cannot be ordinary negligence, such actions could be motivated by financial reward.