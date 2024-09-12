Google, Microsoft and Miro: global IT services are leaving Russia due to new US sanctions

Amid US sanctions against Russia, a number of global services stopped working in Russia on September 12. This was reported by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine, UNN reports.

Details

The United States imposed tougher sanctions against Russia in the IT sector - a number of leading companies and services announced that they would leave the Russian market or impose new restrictions on Russian users as early as September 12 - the Ukrainian Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

In particular, in connection with the new sanctions:

Google has blocked the registration of new accounts with Russian numbers and deprived Russian bloggers of the opportunity to earn income through AdSense

Atlassian, Jira, Trello, and Confluence announce complete exit from the Russian market

The Notion service used to organize work and manage projects has become unavailable in Russia



Miro service will not serve Russian and Belarusian accounts



Microsoft starts disconnecting Russian users from its cloud services



Slack exits the Russian market, discontinuing the corporate messenger service



CAD systems, Autodesk withdraw from Russia, while SAP and Oracle leave the country's ERP market



In addition, the new sanctions will also prohibit US companies from providing IT consulting, design, support, and cloud services to any legal entities in Russia.

Recall

The Council of the European Union has extended for another six months the sanctions against 2,200 people for the war against Ukraine. The sanctions were extended until March 15, 2025.