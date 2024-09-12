Google, Microsoft and Miro: global IT services are leaving Russia due to new US sanctions

ukenru
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 114262 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 116925 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 190571 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 149317 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 150543 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 141930 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 194490 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the "Shlyakh" system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 112329 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 183708 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 104951 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

Trump set a condition for Zelenskyy to resume negotiations with the US

Trump set a condition for Zelenskyy to resume negotiations with the US

February 28, 10:28 PM • 43751 views
Trump and Vance's dispute with Zelensky: who else among world leaders supported Ukraine

Trump and Vance's dispute with Zelensky: who else among world leaders supported Ukraine

February 28, 10:53 PM • 70873 views
Explosions in Kyiv: Air defense repels attack of Russian "Shahed"

Explosions in Kyiv: Air defense repels attack of Russian “Shahed”

February 28, 11:39 PM • 67113 views
Musk demands to check billions in US aid to Ukraine

Musk demands to check billions in US aid to Ukraine

March 1, 12:46 AM • 40200 views
Zelenskyy responds to Graham's call for resignation: who will decide the president's fate

Zelenskyy responds to Graham's call for resignation: who will decide the president's fate

03:40 AM • 46499 views
"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 190571 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 194490 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 183708 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 210685 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 199087 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 148098 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 147497 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 151717 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: "It's inevitable after Trump's re-election"

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 142743 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 159256 views
Google, Microsoft and Miro: global IT services are leaving Russia due to new US sanctions

Google, Microsoft and Miro: global IT services are leaving Russia due to new US sanctions

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 17714 views

A number of leading IT companies have announced that they will leave the Russian market or introduce new restrictions starting September 12. Google, Microsoft, Atlassian, Notion, Miro, and other services are limiting or suspending operations in Russia.

Amid US sanctions against Russia, a number of global services stopped working in Russia on September 12. This was reported by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine, UNN reports.

Details

The United States imposed tougher sanctions against Russia in the IT sector - a number of leading companies and services announced that they would leave the Russian market or impose new restrictions on Russian users as early as September 12

- the Ukrainian Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

In particular, in connection with the new sanctions: 

  •  Google has blocked the registration of new accounts with Russian numbers and deprived Russian bloggers of the opportunity to earn income through AdSense
  • Atlassian, Jira, Trello, and Confluence announce complete exit from the Russian market
  • The Notion service used to organize work and manage projects has become unavailable in Russia
  • Miro service will not serve Russian and Belarusian accounts
  • Microsoft starts disconnecting Russian users from its cloud services
  • Slack exits the Russian market, discontinuing the corporate messenger service
  • CAD systems, Autodesk withdraw from Russia, while SAP and Oracle leave the country's ERP market

In addition, the new sanctions will also prohibit US companies from providing IT consulting, design, support, and cloud services to any legal entities in Russia.

Recall

The Council of the European Union has extended for another six months the sanctions against 2,200 people for the war against Ukraine. The sanctions were extended until March 15, 2025.

Volodymyr Omelchenko

Volodymyr Omelchenko

PoliticsTechnologies

