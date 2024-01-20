Google introduces new AI-based search methods

Google has added two new artificial intelligence tools that will improve its search function - Circle to Search and Multisearch. This is stated in the company's blog, reports UNN.

The company expects the innovation to make search more natural and intuitive.

On some Android smartphones, users will be able to circle or highlight items that appear on the screen to ask Google about them using the Circle to Search feature.

It will be launched on January 31 worldwide, but only on some premium Android smartphones, starting with the Pixel 8, Pixel 8 Pro, and the new Samsung Galaxy S24 series.

In addition, there will also be a multi-search function - users will be able to point the camera (or upload a photo or screenshot) and immediately ask a question via Google.

For example, a person sees a board game they don't know and asks Google how to play it, and gets an AI-based review that combines the most relevant information from across the Internet.

Google is confident that this will make it possible to ask more complex questions or clarify the nuances of what the user sees, as well as quickly find and understand key information.

