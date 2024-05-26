Golubovskaya named what percentage of the risk of infection with Lyme disease in a tick bite

When a person is bitten by a tick, even which is infected with Lyme borreliosis, the risk of infection with Lyme disease is about 26%. About this in an exclusive commentary UNN told the chief infectious disease specialist of Ukraine, honored doctor, Professor Olga Golubovskaya.

Among tick-borne infections, the number of Lyme borreliosis is also increasing. Although with Lyme borreliosis the situation is such that sometimes we see overdiagnosis, people are very worried about it, they go to take these antibodies endlessly. I would like to emphasize once again that antibodies from any disease are never a confirmation of active infection, almost never - Golubovskaya said.

She emphasized that there is no need to fear a tick bite.

"But people are anxious now very and unfortunately engage in such a sometimes that they go on their own. A tick bites, there is no need to be afraid. Even if a person is bitten by a tick, the risk of infection, even with an infected tick, because the tick may not necessarily be infected, is about 26%. Such observations have been made in Sweden," said Golubovskaya.

According to her, the most important thing is that timely treatment is administered.

Infectious disease specialist Golubovskaya: despite the end of the flu season there are severe cases of the disease in children

"So we shouldn't be afraid of it, but we should remember this episode, that there was a tick bite and if any symptomatology develops, again, it should be treated in a timely manner. Especially since the treatment ... In our region, there are common variants of Borellia that are not badly amenable to therapy. Again, if you apply in a timely manner, if you receive timely treatment, then almost 100% recovery", - said Golubovskaya.

Supplement

The Ministry of Health reported how to protect yourself and what to do if you find tick on your body.