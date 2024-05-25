Infectious disease specialist Golubovskaya: despite the end of the flu season there are severe cases of the disease in children

ukenru
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the "Shlyakh" system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
Government abolishes the "Shlyakh" system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

Australia and New Zealand express support for Ukraine after the White House skirmish. Zelensky thanked

Australia and New Zealand express support for Ukraine after the White House skirmish. Zelensky thanked

Body language expert explains emotions during Trump and Zelenskyy's fight at the White House

Body language expert explains emotions during Trump and Zelenskyy's fight at the White House

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

Greece issues statement after White House spat: US support 'essential'

Greece issues statement after White House spat: US support 'essential'

"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

Infectious disease specialist Golubovskaya: despite the end of the flu season there are severe cases of the disease in children

Infectious disease specialist Golubovskaya: despite the end of the flu season there are severe cases of the disease in children

Kyiv  •  UNN

Despite spring and the end of the flu season, severe cases of influenza requiring hospitalization in children continue to be registered in Ukraine.

Despite the spring and the end of the flu season, in Ukraine are registered cases of this infection in children, and cases requiring hospitalization. In an exclusive commentary UNN the chief infectious disease specialist of Ukraine, honored doctor, Professor Olga Golubovska told about it.

The doctor noted that the last flu season was severe.

We've had a very bad flu season. Our hospital mortality this year from influenza exceeded the hospital mortality from covida. And so far, despite the fact that it is no longer the season, there are still severe cases of influenza requiring hospitalization, and in children, too

- Golubovskaya said.

One-third more Ukrainians fell ill with influenza and ARVI during the epidemic season than last year08.03.2024, 16:37 • 20892 views

She added that cases of chicken pox and whooping cough have also increased, both among children and adults.

As for the coronavirus, the professor explained that the virus has already lost its initial aggressiveness and now mostly causes mild forms of the disease. But it is still capable of causing lethal outcome, and therefore it is necessary to conduct timely testing of risk groups and, if the infection is detected, to promptly start using therapy aimed at the coronavirus.

READ ALSO: Golubovskaya: treatment of covidae patients should not rely on vaccination status

“There is already therapy in place, so it's about timely diagnosis. Timely diagnosis, prescribed therapy - saves almost everyone. And this pattern is the same for all infections. There's gonna be a new pandemic, there's gonna be something else ... I just want everyone to remember this once and for all: infectious diseases should be treated from the moment of diagnosis as soon as possible, in the first days of the disease, and not at the stage of resuscitation,” the specialist emphasized.

WHO head urges to be prepared for a new "disease X" pandemic17.01.2024, 17:00 • 22997 views

Elena Arhipova

Elena Arhipova

COVID-19Health
vsesvitnia-orhanizatsiia-okhorony-zdoroviaWorld Health Organization
ukraineUkraine
polandPoland

Contact us about advertising