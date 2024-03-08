$41.340.03
In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert
In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure
NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible
One-third more Ukrainians fell ill with influenza and ARVI during the epidemic season than last year

Kyiv • UNN

 • 20926 views

In the epidemic season of 2023-2024, from October 2 to March 3, 3.4 million people (9.6% of the population of Ukraine) contracted influenza and ARVI, including COVID-19, which is 32.3% more than in the previous season, and 854 people died from these diseases.

One-third more Ukrainians fell ill with influenza and ARVI during the epidemic season than last year

During the epidemic season, from October 2, 2023, to March 3, 2024, 9.6% of Ukraine's population, or 3.4 million people, had flu and ARVI, which is a third more than a year earlier, while 854 people died of flu and ARVI, including COVID-19, according to the Public Health Center of the Ministry of Health, UNN reports.

Details

"During the epidemic season, from October 2, 2023, to March 3, 2024, 3,443,811 people (9.6% of the country's population) suffered from SARS, which is 32.3% more than in the same period of the 2022-2023 season," the CDC reported.

Among the total number of patients with ARVI who tested positive for COVID-19, 145,516 (4.2%) cases of COVID-19 were detected.

"Since the beginning of the season, 59 adults and two children have died of flu complications. As a result of COVID-19, 793 people died, including four children," the Center for Public Health noted. 

Currently, the incidence of acute respiratory viral infections (ARI), including COVID-19 and influenza, is reported to be continuing to decline. The figures are 10.6% below the epidemic threshold in Ukraine.

Between February 26 and March 3, 155 ,381 people fell ill with influenza, COVID-19 and other ARVIs, including 88 ,364 children. 2 ,022 adults and 2 ,560 children were hospitalized.

Last week, three adults died as a result of flu complications, two of whom were simultaneously diagnosed with influenza and SARS-CoV-2 viruses. The deceased had not been vaccinated against influenza this season.

SARS-CoV-2 viruses were detected in 1,797 people last week, including 195 children. 550 adults and 87 children were hospitalized, and one child was admitted to intensive care. 30 people who tested positive for COVID-19 died. All of the deceased had not been vaccinated against COVID-19 in the last 12 months.

17.10.23, 13:57

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

COVID-19Health
