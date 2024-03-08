One-third more Ukrainians fell ill with influenza and ARVI during the epidemic season than last year

During the epidemic season, from October 2, 2023, to March 3, 2024, 9.6% of Ukraine's population, or 3.4 million people, had flu and ARVI, which is a third more than a year earlier, while 854 people died of flu and ARVI, including COVID-19, according to the Public Health Center of the Ministry of Health, UNN reports.

"During the epidemic season, from October 2, 2023, to March 3, 2024, 3,443,811 people (9.6% of the country's population) suffered from SARS, which is 32.3% more than in the same period of the 2022-2023 season," the CDC reported.

Among the total number of patients with ARVI who tested positive for COVID-19, 145,516 (4.2%) cases of COVID-19 were detected.

"Since the beginning of the season, 59 adults and two children have died of flu complications. As a result of COVID-19, 793 people died, including four children," the Center for Public Health noted.

Currently, the incidence of acute respiratory viral infections (ARI), including COVID-19 and influenza, is reported to be continuing to decline. The figures are 10.6% below the epidemic threshold in Ukraine.

Between February 26 and March 3, 155 ,381 people fell ill with influenza, COVID-19 and other ARVIs, including 88 ,364 children. 2 ,022 adults and 2 ,560 children were hospitalized.

Last week, three adults died as a result of flu complications, two of whom were simultaneously diagnosed with influenza and SARS-CoV-2 viruses. The deceased had not been vaccinated against influenza this season.

SARS-CoV-2 viruses were detected in 1,797 people last week, including 195 children. 550 adults and 87 children were hospitalized, and one child was admitted to intensive care. 30 people who tested positive for COVID-19 died. All of the deceased had not been vaccinated against COVID-19 in the last 12 months.