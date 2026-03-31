Golden toilet displayed in Washington, mocking Trump's decor amid White House renovations

A large throne with a golden toilet has been installed on the National Mall in Washington, D.C., USA, as a critique of the renovation work carried out by US President Donald Trump in the White House, UNN reports with reference to Reuters.

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The throne, imitating marble and gold, has a toilet instead of a seat, and a plaque reads: "A throne fit for a king."

"In an era of unprecedented division, escalating conflicts, and economic instability, President Trump focused on what truly mattered: redoing the Lincoln bathroom in the White House," the plaque on the throne reads. "This is a tribute to an unwavering visionary who looked down, saw a problem, and painted it gold."

Since returning to power last year, Trump has been carrying out extensive renovation work in the White House and Washington in general. In addition to renovating the bathroom next to Lincoln's bedroom, he added a multitude of gilded elements to the Oval Office, demolished the East Wing of the White House to build a ballroom, and plans to reconstruct the Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts.

White House press secretary Davis Ingle said in an email that Trump is "making the White House and our nation's entire capital more beautiful than ever."

"The President will never stop working for the American people and fulfilling the promises for which he was overwhelmingly elected," Ingle said in response to a request for comment on the throne.

The statue includes a roll of toilet paper with the inscription "The Secret Handshake." According to American media, an organization with the same name took responsibility for a previous statue depicting Trump and the late financier and sex offender Jeffrey Epstein holding hands.