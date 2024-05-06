Global health heavyweights to provide $300 million to fight climate change and infections

ukenru
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
March 1, 06:49 PM • 92080 views

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 109457 views

Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 152207 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 156063 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 252088 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 174539 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 165739 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148385 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 226800 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 113082 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Rubrics
Home
Home
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Popular news
NATO Secretary General: Zelenskyy must “find a way” to restore relations with Trump

NATO Secretary General: Zelenskyy must “find a way” to restore relations with Trump

March 1, 04:42 PM • 39471 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 73738 views
Zelenskyy should return to the negotiating table with Trump - Duda

Zelenskyy should return to the negotiating table with Trump - Duda

March 1, 05:07 PM • 41850 views
Russian troops hit Odesa with ballistic missiles: 2 people injured

Russian troops hit Odesa with ballistic missiles: 2 people injured

March 1, 05:22 PM • 34737 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 67279 views
Publications
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 252088 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 226800 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 212766 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 238483 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 225204 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Actual places
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

March 1, 06:49 PM • 92080 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 67279 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 73738 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 113276 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

March 1, 08:56 AM • 114159 views
Actual
Global health heavyweights to provide $300 million to fight climate change and infections

Global health heavyweights to provide $300 million to fight climate change and infections

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 32567 views

Global healthcare giants Gates, Novo Nordisk, and Wellcome have formed a $300 million partnership to address the interconnected impacts of climate change, malnutrition, infectious diseases, and antimicrobial resistance, especially in low- and middle-income countries.

Global healthcare heavyweights Gates, Novo Nordisk, and Wellcome are joining forces to finance climate change and healthcare. It is reported that the partnership has been established and $300 million has been allocated for these purposes. This is reported by Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation and transmitted by UNN.

Details

For the first time, three of the world's largest health donors have joined forces in a $300 million partnership to address the interconnected impacts of climate change, malnutrition, infectious diseases and antimicrobial resistance.

Novo Nordisk, Wellcome, and the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation announced on Monday in Denmark a research partnership aimed at finding affordable solutions for people in low- and middle-income countries.

By combining the vast experience and unique expertise of each organization - in research, technology, innovation and entrepreneurship - we can make progress that would otherwise be impossible

- said Mads Krogsgaard Thomsen, CEO of Novo Nordisk Foundation.

The main three areas of the announced cooperation include the following:

Climate/Sustainability. It is about improving climate data as well as sustainable agriculture and food systems. This initiative is expected to help better understand the impacts of climate change, as well as develop new solutions and strengthen available data to support environmental sustainability and protect the health of vulnerable populations around the world.

Infectious diseases. This paragraph reminds us of emerging pathogens and persistent threats, such as tuberculosis. Infectious diseases continue to pose a significant threat to countries and regions around the world. New advances in the identification and development of vaccines and other tools can help reduce the burden of disease in low- and middle-income countries.

Interactions. This objective is about understanding the relationship between nutrition, immunity, infectious diseases, cardiometabolic and other non-communicable diseases and developmental outcomes. It aims to address the impact of over- and under-nutrition on all aspects of health and development, including the risk and severity of cardiometabolic and infectious diseases.

Recall

A new skin biopsy test can accurately detect abnormal alpha-synuclein protein in 93% of people, allowing for early diagnosis of Parkinson's diseaserather than waiting for symptoms to appear for many years.

UNN also reported that in May, American climate change diplomat John Podesta will meet with his Chinese counterpart Liu Zhenmin in Washington.

Ihor Telezhnikov

Ihor Telezhnikov

HealthNews of the World
denmarkDenmark

Contact us about advertising