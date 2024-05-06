Global health heavyweights to provide $300 million to fight climate change and infections

Global healthcare heavyweights Gates, Novo Nordisk, and Wellcome are joining forces to finance climate change and healthcare. It is reported that the partnership has been established and $300 million has been allocated for these purposes. This is reported by Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation and transmitted by UNN.

For the first time, three of the world's largest health donors have joined forces in a $300 million partnership to address the interconnected impacts of climate change, malnutrition, infectious diseases and antimicrobial resistance.

Novo Nordisk, Wellcome, and the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation announced on Monday in Denmark a research partnership aimed at finding affordable solutions for people in low- and middle-income countries.

By combining the vast experience and unique expertise of each organization - in research, technology, innovation and entrepreneurship - we can make progress that would otherwise be impossible - said Mads Krogsgaard Thomsen, CEO of Novo Nordisk Foundation.

The main three areas of the announced cooperation include the following:

Climate/Sustainability. It is about improving climate data as well as sustainable agriculture and food systems. This initiative is expected to help better understand the impacts of climate change, as well as develop new solutions and strengthen available data to support environmental sustainability and protect the health of vulnerable populations around the world.

Infectious diseases. This paragraph reminds us of emerging pathogens and persistent threats, such as tuberculosis. Infectious diseases continue to pose a significant threat to countries and regions around the world. New advances in the identification and development of vaccines and other tools can help reduce the burden of disease in low- and middle-income countries.

Interactions. This objective is about understanding the relationship between nutrition, immunity, infectious diseases, cardiometabolic and other non-communicable diseases and developmental outcomes. It aims to address the impact of over- and under-nutrition on all aspects of health and development, including the risk and severity of cardiometabolic and infectious diseases.

