Glacial cave collapse in Iceland: two tourists injured, two missing

Several tourists were injured in the collapse of a glacial cave in eastern Iceland. Two people have already been pulled out of the rubble with serious injuries, and rescuers continue to search for those who remained under the ice. This was reported by nrk, according to UNN.

Details

The Icelandic broadcaster RÚV reports that a large-scale rescue operation was launched after receiving a report of the incident. A group of tourists was in a glacial cave near the Breidamerkurjokull glacier, which is part of Iceland's largest glacier, Vatnajokull, when the collapse occurred.

Police confirmed that four people were trapped under the ice. Two of them have been rescued with serious injuries and taken to hospital, but two others remain trapped under the ice and rescuers are making every effort to save them. The group consisted of approximately 25 people, most of whom were outside the cave at the time of the collapse.

One of the tourists who recently visited the cave told RÚV that they heard the noise of the collapse when they left the area, but did not pay attention to it until they saw the news of the tragedy when they returned to the hotel.

The rescue operation continues in extremely difficult conditions. Several helicopters and specially trained rescuers have been dispatched to the scene to provide assistance. Icelandic Civil Defense spokesperson Hjordis Gudmundsdottir confirmed that rescue operations are underway, but conditions on the glacier are very difficult.

