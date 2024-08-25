Glacial cave collapse in Iceland: two tourists injured, two missing

ukenru
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

russia demonstrates deepening relations with american adversaries - ISW

russia demonstrates deepening relations with american adversaries - ISW

Russian Defense Ministry announces attack of almost fifty drones on regions of the country and occupied Crimea

Russian Defense Ministry announces attack of almost fifty drones on regions of the country and occupied Crimea

Starmer discusses war in Ukraine and upcoming summit in London with Erdogan

Starmer discusses war in Ukraine and upcoming summit in London with Erdogan

Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

Glacial cave collapse in Iceland: two tourists injured, two missing

Glacial cave collapse in Iceland: two tourists injured, two missing

Kyiv  •  UNN

In eastern Iceland, a glacial cave with tourists collapsed. Two people were rescued with serious injuries, and two more are being searched for. The rescue operation continues in difficult conditions.

Several tourists were injured in the collapse of a glacial cave in eastern Iceland. Two people have already been pulled out of the rubble with serious injuries, and rescuers continue to search for those who remained under the ice. This was reported by nrk, according to UNN.

Details

The Icelandic broadcaster RÚV reports that a large-scale rescue operation was launched after receiving a report of the incident. A group of tourists was in a glacial cave near the Breidamerkurjokull glacier, which is part of Iceland's largest glacier, Vatnajokull, when the collapse occurred.

Police confirmed that four people were trapped under the ice. Two of them have been rescued with serious injuries and taken to hospital, but two others remain trapped under the ice and rescuers are making every effort to save them. The group consisted of approximately 25 people, most of whom were outside the cave at the time of the collapse.

One of the tourists who recently visited the cave told RÚV that they heard the noise of the collapse when they left the area, but did not pay attention to it until they saw the news of the tragedy when they returned to the hotel.

The rescue operation continues in extremely difficult conditions. Several helicopters and specially trained rescuers have been dispatched to the scene to provide assistance. Icelandic Civil Defense spokesperson Hjordis Gudmundsdottir confirmed that rescue operations are underway, but conditions on the glacier are very difficult.

In Rome, a tourist from Ukraine carved his initials on the wall of the Colosseum - Ansa19.08.24, 11:22 • 23751 view

Lilia Podolyak

Lilia Podolyak

SocietyHealthNews of the World

