Germany will not cut military aid to Ukraine - Pistorius

Germany does not intend to reduce military support for Ukraine, said Defense Minister Boris Pistorius, answering questions on the sidelines of a meeting at the Ramstein air base, DW reports, according to UNN.



Details

Asked whether Ukraine should fear a reduction in German aid given that parties demanding a cut in aid have won the elections to the parliaments of Saxony and Thuringia, Pistorius said that Germany does not intend to cut military support.

"We are talking about results that no democrat can be satisfied with. This applies to the results of the AfD and our own results. But it is also clear that we are talking about about 10% of eligible citizens who went to the ballot box. The picture of the majority in Germany is still different, and we are working to ensure that it remains so," the minister added.

Addendum Addendum

At a meeting in Ramstein, Pistorius announced that Berlin would supply Kyiv with 12 more self-propelled howitzers 2000 worth 150 million euros.

US Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin announced in Ramstein that President Joe Biden had signed an additional $250 million aid package for Ukraine.

And Canadian Defense Minister Bill Blair announced his intention to send Ukraine an additional 80,840 air-to-ground missiles .