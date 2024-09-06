ukenru
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
Germany will not cut military aid to Ukraine - Pistorius

Germany will not cut military aid to Ukraine - Pistorius

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 16691 views

German Defense Minister Boris Pistorius says the country does not intend to reduce military support for Ukraine. New arms supplies from Germany, the United States, and Canada are announced at a meeting in Ramstein.

Germany does not intend to reduce military support for Ukraine, said Defense Minister Boris Pistorius, answering questions on the sidelines of a meeting at the Ramstein air base, DW reports, according to UNN

Details

Asked whether Ukraine should fear a reduction in German aid given that parties demanding a cut in aid have won the elections to the parliaments of Saxony and Thuringia, Pistorius said that Germany does not intend to cut military support.

"We are talking about results that no democrat can be satisfied with. This applies to the results of the AfD and our own results. But it is also clear that we are talking about about 10% of eligible citizens who went to the ballot box. The picture of the majority in Germany is still different, and we are working to ensure that it remains so," the minister added.

Addendum Addendum

At a meeting in Ramstein, Pistorius announced that Berlin would supply Kyiv with 12 more self-propelled howitzers 2000 worth 150 million euros.

US Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin announced in Ramstein that President  Joe Biden had signed an additional $250 million aid package for Ukraine.

And Canadian Defense Minister Bill Blair announced his intention to send Ukraine  an additional 80,840 air-to-ground missiles

Tatiana Kraevskaya

Tatiana Kraevskaya

WarPolitics

