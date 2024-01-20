Germany warns that russia may attack NATO in five to eight years

In less than ten years, russia may try to attack NATO countries. Such an assumption was made by German Defense Minister Boris Pistorius in an interview with Der Tagesspiegel, UNN reports.

We hear threats from the kremlin every day, so we have to take into account that putin may even attack some NATO countries one day. Our experts believe that this will be possible in five to eight years - Pistorius said.

He added that an attack is unlikely in the near future.

Context

Earlier, Pistorius said in an interview that NATO members must relearn how to live with the threat and prepare both militarily, socially, and in terms of civil defense.

At the end of last year, Germany improved its military doctrine for the first time since 2011, seeking to significantly increase the capabilities of the German defense forces.

Head of NATO Military Committee: Civilians in the West should prepare for conflict with Russia