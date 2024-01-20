ukenru
What to give women by zodiac sign for March 8? Astrological guide to gifts
Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
Germany warns that russia may attack NATO in five to eight years

Kyiv

German Defense Minister Boris Pistorius warns that russia may try to attack NATO countries in less than a decade. He urges Allies to prepare militarily, socially and civilly.

In less than ten years, russia may try to attack NATO countries. Such an assumption was made by German Defense Minister Boris Pistorius in an interview with Der Tagesspiegel, UNN reports.

We hear threats from the kremlin every day, so we have to take into account that putin may even attack some NATO countries one day. Our experts believe that this will be possible in five to eight years

- Pistorius said.

He added that an attack is unlikely in the near future.

Context

Earlier, Pistorius said in an interview that NATO members must relearn how to live with the threat and prepare both militarily, socially, and in terms of civil defense.

At the end of last year, Germany improved its military doctrine for the first time since 2011, seeking to significantly increase the capabilities of the German defense forces.

Head of NATO Military Committee: Civilians in the West should prepare for conflict with Russia19.01.24, 12:31 • 25395 views

News of the World

