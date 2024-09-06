Germany to hand over 12 modern self-propelled howitzers to Ukraine - Pistorius

Germany will supply 12 more 2000 self-propelled howitzers to Ukraine. The cost of the weapons is 150 million euros, German Defense Minister Boris Pistorius said at the Ramstein air base, UNN reports citing Bild.

Details

Six modern artillery pieces with a range of over 30 kilometers will be delivered this year, and six more next year.

