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Germany is investigating a possible arson attack at a Rheinmetall site

Kyiv • UNN

 • 294 views

Three vehicles burned at the Rheinmetall construction site near Kassel-Calden Airport. Police suspect arson with a possible political motive.

Germany is investigating a possible arson attack at a Rheinmetall site

In Germany, three construction machines burned down at the construction site of defense company Rheinmetall near Kassel-Calden Airport on the night leading into Friday. Spiegel reports, writes UNN.

Details

After a witness reported the fire to the fire department and police at 3:15 a.m., the blaze was extinguished. However, other machines parked nearby were also damaged.

Based on preliminary findings, police suspect arson.

According to reports, due to a possible political motive, the investigation was transferred to the state security unit of the North Hesse Police Directorate. On Friday morning, the authorities declined to comment on the extent of the damage.

According to police, a logistics and training center, as well as a drone testing center, are planned for construction at the site at Kassel Airport. In August, Rheinmetall and the state of Hesse announced investments of more than €260 million in the facility.

The new Rheinmetall plant has already delivered tens of thousands of 155 mm shells to Ukraine and is preparing to sharply increase production28.09.26, 05:37 • 21501 view

Olga Rozgon

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