Georgian prime minister to take part in conference on reconstruction of Ukraine in Berlin

Georgian prime minister Irklii Kobakhidze, together with world leaders, will take part in the conference on the reconstruction of Ukraine (URC2024), which will be held in Berlin on June 11-12. Information about this is distributed by the government administration of the country, reports Georgia Online, writes UNN.

Details

It is noted that the main goal of the event is to mobilize international support for the restoration, reconstruction, reforms and modernization of Ukraine.

URC2024 will focus on four thematic areas: private sector mobilization for recovery and economic growth; social recovery and human capital for the future of Ukraine; restoration of municipalities and regions; EU accession and related reforms, - the government said in a statement.

In addition, this conference will discuss macroeconomic stability, sustainability and security, infrastructure, housing, Energy, Environmental Protection, Health, and education.

The prime minister left for Berlin together with a delegation consisting of Foreign Minister Ilya Darciashvili and head of the government administration Levan Georgioliani., - the message says.

Recall

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky will visit Germany on June 11 to address the German parliament and take part in a conference on the reconstruction of Ukraine organized by the German Ministry of foreign affairs.