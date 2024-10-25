Georgian President admits to being arrested after elections
Kyiv • UNN
Salome Zurabishvili has announced the possibility of her arrest if the Georgian Dream wins the October 26 parliamentary elections. The president suggests that she could be impeached and imprisoned.
Georgian President Salome Zurabishvili believes that she may be arrested. This scenario is likely if the pro-Russian Georgian Dream party wins the parliamentary elections. This was reported by Mtavari, according to UNN.
Details
The President of Georgia was asked to predict what will happen if the Georgian Dream wins the upcoming parliamentary elections on October 26.
If this happens, I will probably be impeached and imprisoned,
