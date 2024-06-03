Georgian Dream warned about the seizure of NGO and media accounts for disobeying the law on foreign agents

ukenru
Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
01:58 PM • 71369 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 139213 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 144305 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 238312 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 171558 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 163526 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 147832 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 219274 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 112944 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 205852 views

Europe will collectively try to pick up 'pieces' after Zelensky and Trump meeting - Bloomberg

March 1, 07:59 AM • 68336 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

March 1, 08:56 AM • 109863 views
Body language expert explains emotions during Trump and Zelenskyy's fight at the White House

March 1, 10:44 AM • 51279 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 105607 views
Greece issues statement after White House spat: US support 'essential'

12:32 PM • 49188 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 238312 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 219274 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 205852 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 231932 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 219126 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

05:32 PM • 6650 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

04:47 PM • 14840 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 105609 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

March 1, 08:56 AM • 109866 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 158348 views
Georgian Dream warned about the seizure of NGO and media accounts for disobeying the law on foreign agents

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 28072 views

The Georgian authorities have announced a possible seizure of the accounts of NGOs and media outlets that refuse to register as "foreign agents" under a new law requiring the declaration of foreign funding in the amount of more than 20% of income, despite fears of being branded and facing restrictions, as in Russia.

Georgian Dream Secretary General Kakha Kaladze announced the possible seizure of the accounts of those NGOs and media outlets that refuse to comply with the law on foreign agents ("on transparency of foreign influence"), Reports UNN with reference to "News Georgia".

Details

In Georgia, a number of organizations have previously stated that they will not register in the Register of foreign agents.

Kaladze said that they face financial sanctions, after which the accounts will be seized and the organizations will not be able to work.

According to him, he does not understand the refusal of registration if the organization has nothing to hide.

"If you are doing a good deed and do not have evil intentions, what is the problem with filling out a declaration and showing your finances? Where do you get your income from and what specific projects are funded? However, there is doubt that this money was used to finance polarizing and revolutionary scenarios, and all this happened because of this opacity," Kaladze said.

Those who refuse to register in the Register say that they are against being labeled as a foreign agent, as has already happened in Russia.

Add

The publication notes that local NGOs and mass media will have to register in a special register on the basis of only one criterion: upon foreign financing, more than 20% of income. It doesn't matter what the organization does – election monitoring, environmental care, bird watching, or helping orphans. All of them will receive registration in a special register and the brand "organization that conducts the interests of a foreign force".

And fears are compounded by the fact that without waiting for the law to come into force, the Georgian authorities are already calling organizations that received grants from the United States and the EU "liberal fascists" and "traitors" who are preparing a "revolution".

Georgian Prime Minister Irakli Kobakhidze said that active opponents of the law on foreign agents are leaders of the ideology of "Liberal Fascism".

Georgian parliament speaker signs law on "foreign agents"03.06.24, 10:35 • 22701 view

He said today that the law has come into force and called on those who protest "to separate themselves from this ideology of Liberal Fascism, which is as dangerous as classical fascism and Bolshevism.

Antonina Tumanova

Antonina Tumanova

News of the World
irakli-kobakhidzeIrakli Kobakhidze
european-unionEuropean Union
kakha-kaladzeKaha Kaladze
united-statesUnited States
hruziia-krainaGeorgia

