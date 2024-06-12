Georgian authorities are preparing to open an embassy in Moscow - media

Georgian authorities intend to restore diplomatic relations with Russia. The ruling Georgian Dream party is preparing to open an embassy in Moscow. According to the Georgian TV channel Mtavari, the selection of employees has already begun, UNN reports.

Details

A Georgian TV channel claims that the restoration of diplomatic relations with Russia is becoming a priority for the Georgian Dream party. Their sources confirm that the Georgian and Russian governments are actively working and that the selection of staff for the Georgian embassy in Moscow has already begun. As in many other cases, representatives of the diaspora and business circles were the first to talk about the opening of the embassy.

Georgian Dream denies this information. Georgian government leaders call it "unreasonable to spread any information about the opening of an embassy in Moscow"

Recall

In September 2008, Georgia severed diplomatic relations with Russia due to the recognition of the independence of Abkhazia and South Ossetia. Since March 5, 2009, relations between the two countries have been maintained at the level of interest sections operating at Swiss embassies.