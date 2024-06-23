$41.340.03
NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible
Exclusive
06:27 AM • 90106 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

05:56 AM • 100994 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 118374 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 188554 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 232982 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

April 3, 01:29 PM • 143036 views

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

Exclusive
April 3, 09:14 AM • 368909 views

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

April 3, 08:00 AM • 181713 views

Easter basket: how much will it cost this year

April 3, 06:50 AM • 149614 views

"Difficult, but not critical": government assessed Trump's tariffs for Ukraine and is working on better terms

Exclusive
April 3, 06:00 AM • 197903 views

Fintech expert Olena Sosiedka explained how the market will change after the legalization of cryptocurrencies in Ukraine

General staff: there were 133 military clashes at the front. High intensity of military operations remains in the Pokrovsky direction

Kyiv • UNN

 • 25195 views

According to the General Staff, 133 military clashes have occurred on the front line since the beginning of the day. However, in the Pokrovsky direction, there is a high intensity of military operations in the future

General staff: there were 133 military clashes at the front. High intensity of military operations remains in the Pokrovsky direction

Since the beginning of the day, there have been 133 military clashes. There is still a high intensity of military operations in the Pokrovsky direction. This is reported by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, reports UNN.

Details

the russian invaders launched five missile strikes on the territory of Ukraine with the use of 20 missiles and 35 air strikes with the use of 68 Kabs, as well as 544 kamikaze drones. At the same time, the enemy carried out more than 3,200 attacks on the positions of our troops and settlements from barrel and rocket artillery, mortars, small arms and weapons of combat vehicles

- General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Situation on directions

On Kharkivske: the invaders attacked near Volchansk during the day with the support of aviation. The Ukrainian armed forces repelled 2 enemy assault actions, and another clash is currently ongoing.

On Kupyansky: the enemy made 15 attempts to push back Ukrainian forces in the areas of the settlements of Stelmakhovka, Sinkovka, Stepnaya Novoselovka, Peschanoe, Andreevka and Myasozharovka. The Ukrainian armed forces repelled 12 enemy attacks. The tense situation remains near Stelmakhovka, where three military clashes continue.

On Limanskoye: the invaders tried to advance 8 times in the areas of Nevsky, Ternovoye and Novosadovo. The Defenders of Ukraine repelled all enemy attacks.

On Seversky: the situation has not changed significantly. Since the beginning of the day, the invaders have carried out ten assault operations in the areas of Verkhnekamenskoye, Razdolovka, disputed and Vyelka. Nine attacks for the enemy ended unsuccessfully, one clash continues. The situation is under the control of Defense Forces units.

On Kramatorsk:  the enemy tried 4 times to approach our positions near Grigoryevka, Chasovy Yar.

On Ivanovsky: the battle continues near Klishcheyevka.

On Toretsk: the number of attempts by the invaders to break into our defensive positions increased to 15. the Ukrainian armed forces repelled 11 assault actions of the unit, 4 clashes are still ongoing.

On Pokrovsky: the number of clashes increased to 44. our soldiers repelled 32 enemy attacks, 12 military clashes are still ongoing.

On Kurakhovsky: since the beginning of the day, there have been 15 clashes. The invaders remain active near Nevelsky, Krasnogorovka, Georgievka and Praskoveyevka. 11 enemy attacks have been repulsed, and fighting continues. 

On Pridneprovsky: the Ukrainian armed forces repelled 6 enemy assault actions.

General Staff on the situation at the front: the number of military clashes increased to 12122.06.24, 20:25 • 25923 views

Julia Kotwicka

Julia Kotwicka

War
