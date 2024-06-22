General Staff on the situation at the front: the number of military clashes increased to 121

The number of military clashes along the entire front line has increased to 121. the hottest is now in the Pokrovsky direction, where another 11 enemy attacks continue. This is stated in the summary of the General Staff as of 19:00, Reports UNN.

In the Kupyansky direction since the beginning of the day, Ukrainian defenders have repelled 14 assault actions of the occupation forces near Sinkovka, Stepnaya Novoselovka, Andreevka, Myasozharovka, Stelmakhovka and Peschany. Currently, there are three more clashes going on there.

Eight enemy attacks were unsuccessful near the settlements of Terni and Nevsky in the Limansky direction.

In the Kramatorsk direction the enemy tried four times to dislodge our units from their positions near Ivanovsky, Grigorovka and Novy. Ukrainian soldiers have repelled three attacks, and one is still ongoing.

In the Donetsk direction the number of attacks of the invaders increased to 14. units of the defense forces repelled eight assault actions of the invading army, six attacks continue.

In the Pokrovsky direction, the invaders do not slow down the pace of the offensive. Since the beginning of the day, the enemy has attacked the defensive lines of the Ukrainian defenders 38 times. 27 assaults of the aggressor were not successful, and another 11 enemy attacks continue.

Fighting continues in the Kurakhovsky direction. Since the beginning of the day, the enemy has been attacking near Krasnogorovka, Georgievka and Praskoveyevka. The total number of attacks here has increased to 14, of which eight have been repelled and six are still ongoing.

"In other areas, the situation has not changed significantly," the General Staff added.

