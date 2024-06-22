General Staff on the situation at the front: the number of military clashes increased to 121

$41.340.03
NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible
06:27 AM • 89992 views

05:56 AM • 100825 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 118261 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

April 3, 03:18 PM • 188491 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

April 3, 01:51 PM • 232922 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

April 3, 01:29 PM • 143003 views

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

April 3, 09:14 AM • 368891 views

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

April 3, 08:00 AM • 181710 views

Easter basket: how much will it cost this year

April 3, 06:50 AM • 149613 views

"Difficult, but not critical": government assessed Trump's tariffs for Ukraine and is working on better terms

April 3, 06:00 AM • 197901 views

Fintech expert Olena Sosiedka explained how the market will change after the legalization of cryptocurrencies in Ukraine

Putin can no longer end the war against Ukraine, even if he wanted to – Foreign Policy

April 4, 02:06 AM • 64241 views

The number of tanks lost by Russia in Ukraine is comparable to the US tank corps – NATO General Cavoli

April 4, 03:29 AM • 72210 views

Much ado about nothing, but is there a crime: lawyer questions the legality of NABU's suspicion in the case of lawyers and a "bot"

April 4, 04:00 AM • 98485 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

06:14 AM • 84436 views

F-16s for Ukraine: US General announces new fighter jet deliveries

08:18 AM • 30060 views
06:27 AM • 89992 views

06:14 AM • 84667 views

05:56 AM • 100825 views

April 4, 04:00 AM • 98707 views

April 3, 07:36 PM • 118261 views
Donald Trump

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Ihor Terekhov

Oleh Syniehubov

Andrii Sybiha

Ukraine

United States

Kyiv

Kharkiv

France

The series "The Handmaid's Tale" will get a sequel: filming will begin soon

10:29 AM • 460 views

Full of skulls and other special effects - a first look at the film "Predator: Wasteland"

10:08 AM • 3896 views

Kim Kardashian posted revealing photos on Instagram after rumors of Kanye West's split from his wife

09:23 AM • 11491 views

Disney showed the first footage of the movie "Avatar: Fire and Ashes" at CinemaCon

09:06 AM • 13145 views

Marvel showed footage from the new "Fantastic Four": the Silver Surfer and Galactus will appear in the film

07:29 AM • 17191 views
Starlink

Instagram

Telegram

Shahed-136

The Guardian

General Staff on the situation at the front: the number of military clashes increased to 121

Kyiv • UNN

 • 25923 views

The number of clashes along the entire front line has increased to 121, with the hottest spot being the Pokrovsky direction, where 11 enemy attacks are still ongoing.

General Staff on the situation at the front: the number of military clashes increased to 121

The number of military clashes along the entire front line has increased to 121. the hottest is now in the Pokrovsky direction, where another 11 enemy attacks continue. This is stated in the summary of the General Staff as of 19:00, Reports UNN.

Since the beginning of the day, the enemy has been increasing the pace of offensive and assault operations, looking for ways to break into our defenses and try to dislodge Ukrainian units from the occupied borders. The number of military clashes along the entire front line has increased to 121. the hottest place is now in the Pokrovsky direction. At the same time, the Ukrainian defenders give a worthy rebuff to the invaders, destroy personnel and equipment 

- it says in the report.

In the Kupyansky direction since the beginning of the day, Ukrainian defenders have repelled 14 assault actions of the occupation forces near Sinkovka, Stepnaya Novoselovka, Andreevka, Myasozharovka, Stelmakhovka and Peschany. Currently, there are three more clashes going on there.

Eight enemy attacks were unsuccessful near the settlements of Terni and Nevsky in the Limansky direction.

In the Kramatorsk direction the enemy tried four times to dislodge our units from their positions near Ivanovsky, Grigorovka and Novy. Ukrainian soldiers have repelled three attacks, and one is still ongoing.

In the Donetsk direction the number of attacks of the invaders increased to 14. units of the defense forces repelled eight assault actions of the invading army, six attacks continue.

In the Pokrovsky direction, the invaders do not slow down the pace of the offensive. Since the beginning of the day, the enemy has attacked the defensive lines of the Ukrainian defenders 38 times. 27 assaults of the aggressor were not successful, and another 11 enemy attacks continue.

Fighting continues in the Kurakhovsky direction. Since the beginning of the day, the enemy has been attacking near Krasnogorovka, Georgievka and Praskoveyevka. The total number of attacks here has increased to 14, of which eight have been repelled and six are still ongoing.

"In other areas, the situation has not changed significantly," the General Staff added.

General Staff on the situation at the front: in the Pokrovsky and Turkish directions, the enemy is increasing the pace of offensive actions22.06.24, 17:55 • 29652 views

Antonina Tumanova

Antonina Tumanova

War
