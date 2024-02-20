General Staff: the losses of the Russian occupiers is close to 405 thousand

The losses of the Russian occupiers since the beginning of the full-scale invasion of Ukraine have already reached about 404,950 people, 6503 tanks, 338 aircraft and thousands of pieces of other military equipment, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported, UNN writes.

Details

According to the General Staff, the total combat losses of the enemy from 24.02.22 to 20.02.24 were approximately:

• personnel - about 404,950 (+1,230) people,

• tanks ‒ 6503 (+5),

• armored combat vehicles ‒ 12268 (+36),

• artillery systems – 9773 (+40),

• MLRS – 988 (+2),

• air defense equipment ‒ 675 (+1),

• planes – 338 (+2),

• helicopters – 325 (+0),

• UAV of operational-tactical level - 7521 (+61),

• cruise missiles ‒ 1902 (+3),

• ships/boats ‒ 25 (+0),

• submarines - 1 (+0),

• automotive equipment and tank trucks – 12805 (+38),

• special equipment ‒ 1551 (+6).

