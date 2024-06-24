General Staff: the enemy is active in the Seversky and Pokrovsky directions

81 clashes have already occurred at the front today, the most active enemy is in the Pokrovsky and Seversky directions, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported in a report for 13 hours on June 24, writes UNN.

The greatest activity of the enemy since the beginning of the day is observed in the Seversky and Pokrovsky directions. Currently, the total number of enemy attacks on the front line has reached 81 - indicated in the General Staff.

The aggressor uses aviation, bombards crabs from the territory of the Russian Federation. In particular , in the Kharkiv direction, airstrikes were carried out on Volchansk, Grafsky, Tikhy, Ternovaya, Liptsy, Zeleny and Okhrimovka. In addition, six enemy attacks have been repelled in this direction since the beginning of the day.

On Kupyansky direction three assault operations continue in the area of Stelmakhovka.

On Limansky direction now there are two clashes in the area of Nevsky. In total, today the invaders tried to advance in the direction of 10 times.

Four attacks continue in the Seversky direction. The invaders are actively operating near Belogorovka, Verkhnekamenskoye and Vyelka. Since the beginning of the day, the enemy has tried to improve its tactical position 20 times already.

In the Toretsk direction, the aggressor attacks in the Southern and northern areas. There are four attempts to improve the situation in total.

Most actively, the enemy is trying to storm today in The Pokrovsky direction. 11 attacks - repelled, 14 - still continue. Fighting is taking place in the areas of Sokol, Novoselovka Pervaya, Novoaleksandrovka, Yevgenyevka, Alexandropol and Vozdvizhenka.

In other directions, the situation has not changed much.

Earlier, the General Staff reported that as of 10 am on June 24, fighting continues for Novoaleksandrovka in the Pokrovsky direction.