NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible
06:27 AM • 90074 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

05:56 AM • 100940 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 118333 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

April 3, 03:18 PM • 188528 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

April 3, 01:51 PM • 232956 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

April 3, 01:29 PM • 143027 views

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

April 3, 09:14 AM • 368904 views

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

April 3, 08:00 AM • 181713 views

Easter basket: how much will it cost this year

April 3, 06:50 AM • 149614 views

"Difficult, but not critical": government assessed Trump's tariffs for Ukraine and is working on better terms

April 3, 06:00 AM • 197901 views

Fintech expert Olena Sosiedka explained how the market will change after the legalization of cryptocurrencies in Ukraine

Putin can no longer end the war against Ukraine, even if he wanted to – Foreign Policy

April 4, 02:06 AM • 64461 views

The number of tanks lost by Russia in Ukraine is comparable to the US tank corps – NATO General Cavoli

April 4, 03:29 AM • 72375 views

Much ado about nothing, but is there a crime: lawyer questions the legality of NABU's suspicion in the case of lawyers and a "bot"

April 4, 04:00 AM • 98758 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

06:14 AM • 84722 views

F-16s for Ukraine: US General announces new fighter jet deliveries

08:18 AM • 30235 views
NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible
06:27 AM • 90074 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

06:14 AM • 84735 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

05:56 AM • 100940 views

Much ado about nothing, but is there a crime: lawyer questions the legality of NABU's suspicion in the case of lawyers and a "bot"

April 4, 04:00 AM • 98773 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

April 3, 07:36 PM • 118333 views
The series "The Handmaid's Tale" will get a sequel: filming will begin soon

10:29 AM • 486 views

Full of skulls and other special effects - a first look at the film "Predator: Wasteland"

10:08 AM • 3922 views

Kim Kardashian posted revealing photos on Instagram after rumors of Kanye West's split from his wife

09:23 AM • 11504 views

Disney showed the first footage of the movie "Avatar: Fire and Ashes" at CinemaCon

09:06 AM • 13159 views

Marvel showed footage from the new "Fantastic Four": the Silver Surfer and Galactus will appear in the film

07:29 AM • 17196 views
Starlink

Instagram

Telegram

Shahed-136

The Guardian

General Staff: the enemy is active in the Seversky and Pokrovsky directions

Kyiv • UNN

 • 24466 views

The enemy is most active in the Seversky and Pokrovsky directions, with a total of 81 military clashes taking place at the front today.

General Staff: the enemy is active in the Seversky and Pokrovsky directions

81 clashes have already occurred at the front today, the most active enemy is in the Pokrovsky and Seversky directions, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported in a report for 13 hours on June 24, writes UNN.

The greatest activity of the enemy since the beginning of the day is observed in the Seversky and Pokrovsky directions. Currently, the total number of enemy attacks on the front line has reached 81

- indicated in the General Staff.

The aggressor uses aviation, bombards crabs from the territory of the Russian Federation. In particular , in the Kharkiv direction, airstrikes were carried out on Volchansk, Grafsky, Tikhy, Ternovaya, Liptsy, Zeleny and Okhrimovka. In addition, six enemy attacks have been repelled in this direction since the beginning of the day.

On Kupyansky direction three assault operations continue in the area of Stelmakhovka.

On Limansky direction now there are two clashes in the area of Nevsky. In total, today the invaders tried to advance in the direction of 10 times.

Four attacks continue in the Seversky direction. The invaders are actively operating near Belogorovka, Verkhnekamenskoye and Vyelka. Since the beginning of the day, the enemy has tried to improve its tactical position 20 times already.

In the Toretsk direction, the aggressor attacks in the Southern and northern areas. There are four attempts to improve the situation in total.

Most actively, the enemy is trying to storm today in The Pokrovsky direction. 11 attacks  - repelled, 14 - still continue. Fighting is taking place in the areas of Sokol, Novoselovka Pervaya, Novoaleksandrovka, Yevgenyevka, Alexandropol and Vozdvizhenka.

In other directions, the situation has not changed much.

Earlier, the General Staff reported that as of 10 am on June 24, fighting continues for Novoaleksandrovka in the Pokrovsky direction. 

Tatiana Kraevskaya

Tatiana Kraevskaya

