General Staff: air defense, two ammunition depots and five areas of concentration of enemy forces were damaged (corrected)

Yesterday, the defense forces struck five areas where Russian troops were concentrated, air defense and two enemy ammunition depots, reported in the morning briefing at 11:00 a.m. on June 4 at the General Headquarters of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, writes UNN.

Details

"Over the past day, the Air Force and missile forces and artillery of the Defense Forces of Ukraine hit five personnel concentration areas, four anti-aircraft vehicles, one artillery vehicle and two enemy ammunition depots," the General Staff reported.

Corrected at 1:35 p.m

At the same time, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine initially reported in a summary at 11:00 a.m. on June 4 that "since the beginning of this day, our missile forces have carried out successful strikes on a ferry crossing in the temporarily occupied Crimea and an oil terminal in the Krasnodar Territory", but later deleted information about this from the report.

General Staff: there are already 28 battles at the front today, no active offensive actions of the enemy in the Kharkiv direction