General Staff: there are already 28 battles at the front today, no active offensive actions of the enemy in the Kharkiv direction

28 battles have already taken place at the front today, in the Kharkiv direction - without active offensive actions of Russian troops since the beginning of the day, in the Pokrovsky direction, Ukrainian defenders are taking measures to prevent the enemy's advance. This was reported in the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in the report for 11 hours on June 4, writes UNN.

Details

"Since the beginning of this day, 28 military clashes have already taken place. The invaders carried out one missile strike using two missiles and one air strike using two Kabs, attacked 24 times with kamikaze drones, 614 times fired at the positions of our troops and settlements," the General Staff said.

The situation in the areas, according to the General Staff, is as follows::

Since the beginning of the day, the aggressor has not carried out any active offensive actions in the Kharkiv Direction. Ukrainian units continue to strengthen their positions and defensive lines. according to updated data, the enemy lost 174 invaders in this direction yesterday.

In the Kupyansky direction, from the beginning of the day, one enemy attack was repelled near Stepnaya Novoselovka. Fighting continues in the area of Sinkovka. The situation is under control. No losses of positions were allowed. over the past day in the Kupyansky direction, according to updated data, the total losses of the enemy amounted to 125 people.

In the Lymansky direction, the Russian invaders are trying to approach our positions near Yampol. The Defense Forces are in control of the situation.

In the Kramatorsk direction, since the beginning of the day, Ukrainian soldiers have been repelling enemy assault actions in the area of Klishcheyevka. Our defenders are successfully holding back the onslaught, strengthening their positions in some areas.

In the Pokrovsky Direction, Ukrainian defenders take measures to prevent the enemy from advancing. To date, the enemy has already made six attempts to push back our units from their positions in the areas of Novoaleksandrovka, Sokol, Novoselovka Pervaya and Ptichy. Two attacks have been repulsed, and four clashes are still ongoing. Units of the Defense Forces are making every effort to deter the Russian invaders and prevent them from advancing into the depths of our territory. according to updated information, over the past day, the aggressor lost 116 people dead and wounded in this direction.

In the Kurakhovsky direction, the situation is tense. In the area of Krasnogorovka, the enemy is trying to push back our units from their positions, and the battle continues.

In the Vremivsky direction, one enemy attack near Staromayorsky has already been repelled since the beginning of the day. Another military clash continues in the area of Zolotaya Niva. The situation is under control.

In the Prydniprovsky direction, in the area of the bridgehead on the Left Bank of the Dnieper, the invaders twice tried to push out Ukrainian units near Krynok. No losses of our positions were allowed.

Over the past day, according to the General Staff, there were 137 military clashes at the front.

During the day, the russian federation lost 1,290 military personnel