General Staff: there are already 28 battles at the front today, no active offensive actions of the enemy in the Kharkiv direction

ukenru
Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
01:58 PM • 71171 views

Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 139181 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 144276 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 238268 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 171541 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 163516 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 147823 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 219251 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 112944 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 205839 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Rubrics
Home
Home
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Popular news
Europe will collectively try to pick up 'pieces' after Zelensky and Trump meeting - Bloomberg

Europe will collectively try to pick up 'pieces' after Zelensky and Trump meeting - Bloomberg

March 1, 07:59 AM • 68176 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

March 1, 08:56 AM • 109833 views
Body language expert explains emotions during Trump and Zelenskyy's fight at the White House

Body language expert explains emotions during Trump and Zelenskyy's fight at the White House

March 1, 10:44 AM • 51104 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 105571 views
Greece issues statement after White House spat: US support 'essential'

Greece issues statement after White House spat: US support 'essential'

12:32 PM • 48919 views
Publications
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 238268 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 219251 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 205839 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 231917 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 219112 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Actual places
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

05:32 PM • 6354 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

04:47 PM • 14644 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 105571 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

March 1, 08:56 AM • 109833 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 158341 views
Actual
General Staff: there are already 28 battles at the front today, no active offensive actions of the enemy in the Kharkiv direction

General Staff: there are already 28 battles at the front today, no active offensive actions of the enemy in the Kharkiv direction

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 19618 views

Today, 28 battles have already taken place at the front, there were no active offensive actions of Russian troops in the Kharkiv direction, and Ukrainian defenders are taking measures to prevent the enemy from advancing in the Pokrovsky direction.

28 battles have already taken place at the front today, in the Kharkiv direction - without active offensive actions of Russian troops since the beginning of the day, in the Pokrovsky direction, Ukrainian defenders are taking measures to prevent the enemy's advance. This was reported in the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in the report for 11 hours on June 4, writes UNN.

Details

"Since the beginning of this day, 28 military clashes have already taken place. The invaders carried out one missile strike using two missiles and one air strike using two Kabs, attacked 24 times with kamikaze drones, 614 times fired at the positions of our troops and settlements," the General Staff said.

The situation in the areas, according to the General Staff, is as follows::

Since the beginning of the day, the aggressor has not carried out any active offensive actions in the Kharkiv Direction. Ukrainian units continue to strengthen their positions and defensive lines. according to updated data, the enemy lost 174 invaders in this direction yesterday. 

In the Kupyansky direction, from the beginning of the day, one enemy attack was repelled near Stepnaya Novoselovka. Fighting continues in the area of Sinkovka. The situation is under control. No losses of positions were allowed. over the past day in the Kupyansky direction, according to updated data, the total losses of the enemy amounted to 125 people. 

In the Lymansky direction, the Russian invaders are trying to approach our positions near Yampol. The Defense Forces are in control of the situation.

In the Kramatorsk direction, since the beginning of the day, Ukrainian soldiers have been repelling enemy assault actions in the area of Klishcheyevka. Our defenders are successfully holding back the onslaught, strengthening their positions in some areas.

In the Pokrovsky Direction, Ukrainian defenders take measures to prevent the enemy from advancing. To date, the enemy has already made six attempts to push back our units from their positions in the areas of Novoaleksandrovka, Sokol, Novoselovka Pervaya and Ptichy. Two attacks have been repulsed, and four clashes are still ongoing. Units of the Defense Forces are making every effort to deter the Russian invaders and prevent them from advancing into the depths of our territory. according to updated information, over the past day, the aggressor lost 116 people dead and wounded in this direction. 

In the Kurakhovsky direction, the situation is tense. In the area of Krasnogorovka, the enemy is trying to push back our units from their positions, and the battle continues.

In the Vremivsky direction, one enemy attack near Staromayorsky has already been repelled since the beginning of the day. Another military clash continues in the area of Zolotaya Niva. The situation is under control.

In the Prydniprovsky direction, in the area of the bridgehead on the Left Bank of the Dnieper, the invaders twice tried to push out Ukrainian units near Krynok. No losses of our positions were allowed.

Over the past day, according to the General Staff, there were 137 military clashes at the front.

During the day, the russian federation lost 1,290 military personnel04.06.24, 07:38 • 22244 views

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

War

Contact us about advertising