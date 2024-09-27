ukenru
General Staff on the situation at the front: 187 combat engagements in the last day, the hottest spots in the Pokrovske and Kurakhove sectors

General Staff on the situation at the front: 187 combat engagements in the last day, the hottest spots in the Pokrovske and Kurakhove sectors

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 15554 views

Over the last day, 187 combat engagements were registered, with the most active fighting in the Pokrovske and Kurakhove sectors. Russians launched 71 air strikes and over 4,800 shelling rounds, while Ukrainian forces repelled numerous enemy attacks.

In the last day, 187 combat engagements took place in the frontline. The situation was the most tense in the Pokrovsk sector, and the enemy was also active in the Kurakhove sector. This is stated in the report of the General Staff as of 8:00 a.m. on September 27, UNN reports

According to the updated information, yesterday the Russians launched five strikes with eight missiles and 71 air strikes at the positions of Ukrainian units and populated areas, dropping 96 UAVs. In addition, they fired more than 4,800 times, including 224 times from multiple launch rocket systems.

Yesterday, the aviation and missile forces and artillery of the Defense Forces conducted four strikes on the areas of concentration of enemy personnel and weapons.

Three firefights took place in the Kharkiv sector near Starytsia, Tykhyi and Vovchansk.

In the Kupyansk sector, 20 combat engagements took place . Defense forces repelled enemy assaults near Sinkivka, Hlushkivka, Lozova, Stelmakhivka and Kolisnykivka.

In the Liman sector, 15 combat engagements took place. The enemy attacked near Hrekivka, Nevske, Novosadove and Torske.

Four battles took place in the Siverskyi sector. Our soldiers stopped all enemy attempts to break through the defense in the areas of Bilohorivka, Verkhnekamianske and Spirne.

There were 10 firefights in the Kramatorsk sector. Ukrainian defenders repelled Russian assault operations near Minkivka, Hryhorivka and Bila Hora.

On  the Oretsk direction, 18 battles took place, in particular near Toretsk, Shcherbynivka and Leonidivka.

In the Pokrovsky sector, our defenders repelled 42 enemy assaults in the areas of Zelene Pole, Mykolayivka, Lysivka, Krutyi Yar, Novohrodivka, Selydove, Marynivka and Krasnyi Yar. The highest concentration of attacks was near Selydove and Marynivka.

In the Kurakhove sector, Ukrainian Armed Forces stopped 36 enemy attacks near Tsukurynove, Zhelane Druzhne, Heorhiivka, Mykolaivka, Paraskoviivka, Kostiantynivka and Katerynivka.

In the Vremivsk sector , Russian invaders conducted five offensives near Vodiane, Katerynivka and Bohoyavlenka.

Three firefights took place in the Orikhivsk sector. Ukrainian defenders repelled enemy attacks near Robotyno.

In the Prydniprovskyi sector, the occupiers were also defeated, having attacked the defensive lines of our units twice.

The situation in the Gulyaypillia sector remains unchanged. No signs of enemy offensive groups were detected in the Volyn and Polissya directions, the General Staff said. 

On the border with Chernihiv and Sumy regions, the enemy is actively using guided aerial bombs and attack UAVs, and is conducting mortar and artillery shelling of Ukrainian settlements. Russian CABs are also exploding on the territory of the Kursk region of the Russian Federation, where our troops are conducting an operation. According to available information, the enemy conducted 16 air strikes over the past day, using 19 UAS.

Tatiana Kraevskaya

Tatiana Kraevskaya

