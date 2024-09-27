russia loses 1370 troops per day
The General Staff of the Ukrainian Armed Forces reported enemy losses over the day: 1370 soldiers, 21 tanks, 48 infantry fighting vehicles. Total losses of the Russian Federation since the beginning of the war: 649170 personnel, 8846 tanks, 17396 infantry fighting vehicles.
Details
Enemy combat losses for the period from 24.02.22 to 27.09.24:
- Personnel: 649170 (+1370).
- Tanks: 8846 (+21).
- Armored combat vehicles: 17396 (+48).
- Artillery systems: 18678 (+58).
- RSVP: 1199.
- Air defense systems: 961 (+2).
- Airplanes: 369.
- Helicopters: 328.
- UAV of operational and tactical level: 16031 (+85).
- Cruise missiles: 2608.
- Ships/boats: 28.
- Submarines: 1.
- Automotive equipment and tankers: 25411 (+58).
- Special equipment: 3192 (+2).
Due to the constant receipt of updated intelligence data, it became necessary to adjust some positions of total enemy losses - cruise missiles
