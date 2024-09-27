russia loses 1370 troops per day

Over the past day, the terrorist country has lost 1370 soldiers. This was reported by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, UNN reports.

Details

Enemy combat losses for the period from 24.02.22 to 27.09.24:

- Personnel: 649170 (+1370).

- Tanks: 8846 (+21).

- Armored combat vehicles: 17396 (+48).

- Artillery systems: 18678 (+58).

- RSVP: 1199.

- Air defense systems: 961 (+2).

- Airplanes: 369.

- Helicopters: 328.

- UAV of operational and tactical level: 16031 (+85).

- Cruise missiles: 2608.

- Ships/boats: 28.

- Submarines: 1.

- Automotive equipment and tankers: 25411 (+58).

- Special equipment: 3192 (+2).

Due to the constant receipt of updated intelligence data, it became necessary to adjust some positions of total enemy losses - cruise missiles - General Staff.

General Staff on the situation at the front: 154 combat engagements in the last day, the most active enemy attacks took place in the Pokrovske and Lyman sectors