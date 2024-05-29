ukenru
Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

General Staff: more than 40 clashes at the front since the beginning of the day, more than half - in Kupyansky and Pokrovsky directions

General Staff: more than 40 clashes at the front since the beginning of the day, more than half - in Kupyansky and Pokrovsky directions

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 14249 views

Since the beginning of the day, more than 40 military clashes have occurred on the fronts of the Russian-Ukrainian war, the greatest enemy activity was observed in the Kupyansky and Pokrovsky directions.

Since the beginning of the day, more than 40 military clashes have already occurred at the front, with more than half of all today's clashes - in the Kupyansky and Pokrovsky directions, in the Kharkiv direction. Russian invaders continue assault operations in the Volchansk area, the General Staff of the armed forces of Ukraine reported at 13:30 on May 29, writes UNN.

Currently, the total number of military clashes on the fronts of the Russian-Ukrainian war since the beginning of the day has exceeded 40. the greatest enemy activity is observed in Kupyansky and Pokrovsky directions. More than half of all today's clashes took place and continue there. Our soldiers respond harshly to the assault actions of the Russian invaders, destroy the enemy

- reported in the General Staff

As noted, the enemy from the territory of the Russian Federation opened artillery fire on the border village of Bachevsk in Sumy region. Information about the consequences of the shelling is being clarified.

The situation in the directions as of 13:30, according to the General Staff, is as follows::

In the Kharkiv direction, the Russian invaders continue assault operations in the area of Volchansk. Here, the enemy supported ground units with strikes of four guided aerial bombs fired from aircraft over the territory of the Russian Federation, from the direction of Belgorod. Also, enemy aircraft dropped two cabs each in the areas of the villages of Vilcha and Neskuchnoye. Another airstrike was carried out by Russian terrorists near the White Well.

In the Kupyansky direction, there were two attempts by the invaders to attack our positions today. Enemy assaults were repulsed near Petropavlovsk and Stelmakhovka. Fighting continues in the areas of Sinkovka, Novoegorovka and Stepnaya Novoselovka. In total, 10 military clashes have already taken place here.

In the Pokrovsky direction, the enemy maintains a high intensity of attacks. So, currently there are three military clashes near Novoselovka Pervaya, and one more in the areas of progress, Sokol, Novoselovka Pervaya and Nevelsky. Assault operations were repulsed, in particular, near the settlements of Novoaleksandrovka and Yasnobrodovka. In total, 16 battles took place and continue in the direction. The Russian aggressor hit the area of Yevgenyevka with four Kabami.

Three times since the beginning of the day, the Russians have resorted to assault operations in the Krasnogorovka area, in the Kurakhovsky Direction. One attempt was repulsed, but the fighting continues in two more locations.

In the Vremivsky Direction, The Enemy used two guided aerial bombs in the area of Velikaya Novoselka. Our soldiers repelled three attempts by the invaders to advance near Staromayorsky.

In the Orikhivsky direction, the invaders attacked twice near Maly Shcherbakov, and once – in the area of Maly Tokmachka. The enemy's attempts were repulsed - the invaders received a worthy rebuff. Enemy losses are being clarified.

In the Prydniprovsky direction, one enemy attack was repelled, in the Rynok area.

In other areas, the situation has not changed much, the General Staff noted.

Ukrainian Armed Forces record 139 combat engagements in the frontline29.05.24, 08:42 • 22828 views

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

War
ukrainian-ground-forcesUkrainian Ground Forces
kurakhoveKurakhovo

