General Staff: as of 13:00, most of the fighting is taking place in the Kurakhove sector

Since the beginning of the day, Russian invaders have been most active in the Kurakhove, Pokrovske and Kramatorsk directions. The total number of combat engagements increased to 41. Our soldiers are responding harshly to the invaders' assault and offensive actions, destroying infantry and equipment - , the General Staff said in a statement.

According to the General Staff, the situation in the areas is as follows:

In the Kupyansk sector , the enemy is trying to impose an initiative near Synkivka, Petropavlivka, Stelmakhivka and Berestove. Ukrainian troops successfully repelled one attack, and three more firefights are ongoing. At the same time, the occupants attacked Kupiansk with two UAVs, and the Russian aggressor launched three more guided aerial bombs at Ivanivka.

In the Liman sector, fighting continues near Hrekivka.

Seven times since the beginning of the day, the invaders attacked in the Kramatorsk sector . Ukrainian defenders successfully repelled five enemy assaults. Clashes are currently ongoing near Novoye and Andriivka.

The enemy does not abandon its intention to push our defense in the Pokrovske sector . Fighting continues in the areas of Novooleksandrivka, Kalynove and Novoselivka Persha. So far, our defenders have repelled six enemy attacks here, and two more are ongoing.

The situation in the Kurakhove sector is the most intense today. Since the beginning of the day, Ukrainian Armed Forces have repelled four enemy assaults in this area. Another seven firefights are taking place near Krasnohorivka, Heorhiivka and Paraskoviivka.

In the Prydniprovskyi sector, on the left bank of the Dnipro, the aggressor tried three times unsuccessfully to attack our positions near Krynky. At the same time, the occupiers struck three times with eight multiple rocket launchers near the settlements of Olhivka, Chervonyi Yar, Mykolaivka and Beryslav.

The situation on the rest of the routes remained unchanged.

