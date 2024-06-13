General Staff: as of 13:00, most of the fighting is taking place in the Kurakhove sector

ukenru
Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
01:58 PM • 20263 views

Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 132898 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 138288 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 228245 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 168203 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 161990 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 146845 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 214391 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 112818 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 201166 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Rubrics
Home
Home
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Popular news
russia demonstrates deepening relations with american adversaries - ISW

russia demonstrates deepening relations with american adversaries - ISW

March 1, 04:55 AM • 101585 views
Russian Defense Ministry announces attack of almost fifty drones on regions of the country and occupied Crimea

Russian Defense Ministry announces attack of almost fifty drones on regions of the country and occupied Crimea

March 1, 05:14 AM • 48884 views
Starmer discusses war in Ukraine and upcoming summit in London with Erdogan

Starmer discusses war in Ukraine and upcoming summit in London with Erdogan

March 1, 05:37 AM • 57745 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

08:56 AM • 101955 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

11:06 AM • 83232 views
Publications
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 228243 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 214390 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 201165 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 227402 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 214905 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Actual places
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

11:06 AM • 83232 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

08:56 AM • 101955 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 156334 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 155205 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 159061 views
Actual
General Staff: as of 13:00, most of the fighting is taking place in the Kurakhove sector

General Staff: as of 13:00, most of the fighting is taking place in the Kurakhove sector

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 23327 views

The total number of combat engagements increased to 41. As of 13:00, most of the fighting took place in the Kurakhove sector.

There have been 41 combat engagements in the frontline since the beginning of the day. Russian troops are most active in the Kurakhove, Pokrovske and Kramatorsk sectors. In particular, as of 13:00, there are 7 battles in the Kurakhove sector. This was reported by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, according to UNN

Since the beginning of the day, Russian invaders have been most active in the Kurakhove, Pokrovske and Kramatorsk directions.  The total number of combat engagements increased to 41. Our soldiers are responding harshly to the invaders' assault and offensive actions, destroying infantry and equipment

- , the General Staff said in a statement.

According to the General Staff, the situation in the areas is as follows: 

In the Kupyansk sector , the enemy is trying to impose an initiative near Synkivka, Petropavlivka, Stelmakhivka and Berestove. Ukrainian troops successfully repelled one attack, and three more firefights are ongoing. At the same time, the occupants attacked Kupiansk with two UAVs, and the Russian aggressor launched three more guided aerial bombs at Ivanivka. 

In the Liman sector, fighting continues near Hrekivka.

Seven times since the beginning of the day, the invaders attacked in the Kramatorsk sector .  Ukrainian defenders successfully repelled five enemy assaults. Clashes are currently ongoing near Novoye and Andriivka. 

The enemy does not abandon its intention to push our defense in the Pokrovske sector .  Fighting continues in the areas of Novooleksandrivka, Kalynove and Novoselivka Persha. So far, our defenders have repelled six enemy attacks here, and two more are ongoing. 

The situation in the Kurakhove sector is the most intense today. Since the beginning of the day, Ukrainian Armed Forces have repelled four enemy assaults in this area. Another seven firefights are taking place near Krasnohorivka, Heorhiivka and Paraskoviivka.

In the Prydniprovskyi sector, on the left bank of the Dnipro, the aggressor tried three times unsuccessfully to attack our positions near Krynky. At the same time, the occupiers struck three times with eight multiple rocket launchers near the settlements of Olhivka, Chervonyi Yar, Mykolaivka and Beryslav. 

The situation on the rest of the routes remained unchanged.  

Plus 980 occupants and 17 tanks: General Staff updates data on enemy losses13.06.24, 07:43 • 39593 views

Tatiana Kraevskaya

Tatiana Kraevskaya

War

Contact us about advertising