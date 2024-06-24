$41.340.03
NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible
Exclusive
06:27 AM • 89952 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

05:56 AM • 100755 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 118223 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 188472 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 232904 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

April 3, 01:29 PM • 142990 views

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

Exclusive
April 3, 09:14 AM • 368882 views

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

April 3, 08:00 AM • 181709 views

Easter basket: how much will it cost this year

April 3, 06:50 AM • 149613 views

"Difficult, but not critical": government assessed Trump's tariffs for Ukraine and is working on better terms

Exclusive
April 3, 06:00 AM • 197901 views

Fintech expert Olena Sosiedka explained how the market will change after the legalization of cryptocurrencies in Ukraine

General Staff: 62 battles have already taken place at the front today, fighting continues for Novooleksandrivka

Kyiv • UNN

 • 23911 views

According to the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, on June 24, as of 10 a.m., 62 military clashes occurred at the front, while the enemy carried out 11 airstrikes, 579 attacks on Ukrainian positions and used 33 kamikaze drones.

General Staff: 62 battles have already taken place at the front today, fighting continues for Novooleksandrivka

As of 10 a.m. on June 24, 62 combat engagements took place at the front since the beginning of the day. Most of the hostile attacks took place in the Pokrovske and Siversk sectors. Fighting continues for Novooleksandrivka in the Pokrovsk sector. In the Kharkiv sector, militants continue their attempts to attack Vovchansk. This is stated in the report of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, UNN reports. 

details 

Already today, 62 military clashes have taken place. The invaders carried out 11 airstrikes, dropping 19 Kabs, 579 attacks on the positions of our troops. the enemy also used 33 kamikaze drones for strikes

- the General Staff said in a statement.

According to the General Staff, as of 10:00, the situation on the directions is as follows: 

The invaders continue to try to attack Volchansk in the Kharkiv direction. Since the beginning of the day, two clashes have continued in the city area. The situation is under control.

Over the previous day, the enemy's losses in the Kharkiv direction amounted to 145 servicemen, one Armored Combat Vehicle, an artillery system and six vehicles were destroyed. Four artillery systems and three vehicles were damaged. In addition, 36 dugouts were affected.

On Kupyansky direction there is one clash near Stelmakhovka. The situation is under control.

On Limansky direction fighting continues in the areas of the settlements of Kopanki, Grekovka, Makeyevka, Torskoye and in the Serebryansky forest. Six attacks are repulsed without success for the enemy, two clashes continue.

On Seversky direction there were 17 attacks. The enemy is trying to push the Defense Forces out of their positions in the areas of Belogorovka, Verkhnekamenskoye, Razdolovka and Vyalka. Seven attacks have been repulsed, and fighting is underway.

In the Kramatorsk direction , the assault action of the Russian invaders near Ivanovo was not successful. One collision continues near Klishcheyevka.

On The Toretsk direction two attacks were repelled in the Southern Area, one battle is still ongoing.

On Pokrovsky direction today there have already been 18 attacks of our positions, nine of which have been successfully repelled. Fighting continues for Novoaleksandrovka, near Yevgenyevka, Vozdvizhenka, Sokol and Novoselovka Pervaya.

According to updated information, over the past day, the enemy lost more than 220 people in the Pokrovsky direction. Three tanks, two armored vehicles, one cannon and three vehicles were destroyed. Three tanks, two armored combat vehicles, three guns and two vehicles were also damaged.

The aggressor continues to put pressure on our positions in the Kurakhovsky direction in the areas of Karlovka, Krasnogorovka, Georgievka, Praskoveyevka and Konstantinovka. The situation is under control, six attacks have been repulsed, and one clash continues.

In the mining direction, the invaders ' attempt to approach the Harvest direction was not successful.

In the Orekhovsky direction, the enemy failed three times during attempts to oust the Ukrainian defenders from their positions near Malaya Tokmachka.

The invaders did not carry out any active actions in other areas today, the General Staff added.

The Defense Forces hit 12 areas of concentration of personnel and three enemy air defense systems during the day24.06.24, 11:02 • 23473 views

Tatiana Kraevskaya

Tatiana Kraevskaya

War
