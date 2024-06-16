General Staff: 104 combat engagements took place in the frontline. Enemy intensified activity in the Pokrovsk sector

There were 104 combat engagements in the frontline. The enemy has significantly increased its efforts in the Pokrovsk sector. This is reported by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, UNN reports.

Details

the russian invaders launched two missile attacks on the territory of Ukraine using three missiles and 38 air strikes using 53 UAVs, using 428 kamikaze drones. The enemy also fired almost 2,500 times at the positions of our troops and populated areas using artillery, mortars, small arms and weapons of combat vehicles - General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Situation on the routes

In the Kharkiv sector: russians attacked 5 times in the area of Vovchansk. The Ukrainian Armed Forces repelled 3 attacks. However, 2 more clashes are ongoing.

In Kupyanske: the enemy made 4 attempts to push the Ukrainian Armed Forces back in the areas of Sinkivka, Stepova Novoselivka and Berestove. Ukrainian defenders repelled 2 enemy attacks, but fighting continues near Sinkivka and Stepova Novoselivka.

In Lymanske: the invaders tried to advance 10 times in the areas of Hrekivka, Druzhelyubivka, Makiivka and Nevske. Four attacks were repelled by Ukrainian defenders. Fighting continues near Druzhelyubivka and Nevske.

In Siverske: Ukrainian Armed Forces repelled 9 terrorist attacks in the area of Verkhnekamianske and Rozdolivka.

In Kramatorsk: Ukrainian troops repelled 3 aggressor attacks near Ivanivske and Andriivka.

At Pokrovske: the enemy significantly increased its efforts. The number of combat engagements increased to 40. The invaders tried to break into the combat formations of the Ukrainian defenders near Novooleksandrivka, Yevhenivka, Kalynove, Sokol, Novoselivka Persha and Umanske. The Ukrainian Armed Forces repelled 32 enemy attacks. However, eight combat engagements are still ongoing.

In Kurakhove: 10 firefights took place here. Ukrainian troops repelled four enemy attacks in the areas of Heorhiivka, Paraskoviivka and Kostiantynivka. However, the situation remains tense in the area of Krasnohorivka, where fighting continues.

In Vremivske: during the day, terrorist troops made 11 attempts to push the units of the Defense Forces from their positions near Vodyane, Urozhayne and Staromayorske. The Ukrainian Armed Forces repelled 10 assaults, but the battle in the area of Vodiane continues.

At Orikhivske and Prydniprovske: seven enemy assaults were unsuccessful.

