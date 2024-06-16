General Staff: 104 combat engagements took place in the frontline. Enemy intensified activity in the Pokrovsk sector

$41.340.03
45.851.22
ukenru
Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy
10:10 AM • 11595 views

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

Exclusive
06:27 AM • 122123 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

April 4, 05:56 AM • 126071 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 140657 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 200656 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 240072 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

April 3, 01:29 PM • 148178 views

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

Exclusive
April 3, 09:14 AM • 370169 views

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

April 3, 08:00 AM • 182604 views

Easter basket: how much will it cost this year

April 3, 06:50 AM • 149814 views

"Difficult, but not critical": government assessed Trump's tariffs for Ukraine and is working on better terms

Rubrics
Home
Home
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

+20°
3.4m/s
34%
Popular news

The number of tanks lost by Russia in Ukraine is comparable to the US tank corps – NATO General Cavoli

April 4, 03:29 AM • 84793 views

Much ado about nothing, but is there a crime: lawyer questions the legality of NABU's suspicion in the case of lawyers and a "bot"

April 4, 04:00 AM • 118937 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

April 4, 06:14 AM • 105666 views

Marvel showed footage from the new "Fantastic Four": the Silver Surfer and Galactus will appear in the film

07:29 AM • 21816 views

F-16s for Ukraine: US General announces new fighter jet deliveries

08:18 AM • 42219 views
Publications

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible
Exclusive

06:27 AM • 122024 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

April 4, 06:14 AM • 107439 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 4, 05:56 AM • 126003 views

Much ado about nothing, but is there a crime: lawyer questions the legality of NABU's suspicion in the case of lawyers and a "bot"

April 4, 04:00 AM • 120617 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

April 3, 07:36 PM • 140596 views
Advertisement
Actual people

Donald Trump

Denis Shmyhal

Emmanuel Macron

Andrii Sybiha

Rand Paul

Actual places

Ukraine

United States

Kyiv

China

United Kingdom

Advertisement
UNN Lite

The series "The Handmaid's Tale" will get a sequel: filming will begin soon

10:29 AM • 8138 views

Full of skulls and other special effects - a first look at the film "Predator: Wasteland"

10:08 AM • 10492 views

Kim Kardashian posted revealing photos on Instagram after rumors of Kanye West's split from his wife

09:23 AM • 14776 views

Disney showed the first footage of the movie "Avatar: Fire and Ashes" at CinemaCon

09:06 AM • 16181 views

Marvel showed footage from the new "Fantastic Four": the Silver Surfer and Galactus will appear in the film

07:29 AM • 23003 views
Actual

Lockheed Martin F-35 Lightning II

Telegram

Instagram

F-16 Fighting Falcon

Shahed-136

General Staff: 104 combat engagements took place in the frontline. Enemy intensified activity in the Pokrovsk sector

Kyiv • UNN

 • 32185 views

According to the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, 104 combat engagements took place on the frontline over the past day, with the enemy significantly intensifying its activity in the Pokrovsk sector.

General Staff: 104 combat engagements took place in the frontline. Enemy intensified activity in the Pokrovsk sector

There were 104 combat engagements in the frontline. The enemy has significantly increased its efforts in the Pokrovsk sector. This is reported by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, UNN reports.

Details

the russian invaders launched two missile attacks on the territory of Ukraine using three missiles and 38 air strikes using 53 UAVs, using 428 kamikaze drones. The enemy also fired almost 2,500 times at the positions of our troops and populated areas using artillery, mortars, small arms and weapons of combat vehicles

- General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Situation on the routes

In the Kharkiv sector: russians attacked 5 times in the area of Vovchansk. The Ukrainian Armed Forces repelled 3 attacks. However, 2 more clashes are ongoing.

In Kupyanske: the enemy made 4 attempts to push the Ukrainian Armed Forces back in the areas of Sinkivka, Stepova Novoselivka and Berestove. Ukrainian defenders repelled 2 enemy attacks, but fighting continues near Sinkivka and Stepova Novoselivka.

In Lymanske: the invaders tried to advance 10 times in the areas of Hrekivka, Druzhelyubivka, Makiivka and Nevske. Four  attacks were repelled by Ukrainian defenders. Fighting continues near Druzhelyubivka and Nevske.

In Siverske: Ukrainian Armed Forces repelled 9 terrorist attacks in the area of Verkhnekamianske and Rozdolivka.

In Kramatorsk: Ukrainian troops repelled 3 aggressor attacks near Ivanivske and Andriivka.

At Pokrovske: the enemy significantly increased its efforts. The number of combat engagements increased to 40. The invaders tried to break into the combat formations of the Ukrainian defenders near Novooleksandrivka, Yevhenivka, Kalynove, Sokol, Novoselivka Persha and Umanske. The Ukrainian Armed Forces repelled 32 enemy attacks. However, eight combat engagements are still ongoing.

In Kurakhove: 10 firefights took place here. Ukrainian troops repelled four enemy attacks in the areas of Heorhiivka, Paraskoviivka and Kostiantynivka. However, the situation remains tense in the area of Krasnohorivka, where fighting continues. 

In Vremivske: during the day, terrorist troops made 11 attempts to push the units of the Defense Forces from their positions near Vodyane, Urozhayne and Staromayorske. The Ukrainian Armed Forces repelled 10 assaults, but the battle in the area of Vodiane continues.

At Orikhivske and Prydniprovske: seven enemy assaults  were unsuccessful.

The number of combat engagements along the entire frontline increased to 88: enemy attacked 36 times in the Donetsk sector - General Staff16.06.24, 20:35 • 33045 views

Julia Kotwicka

Julia Kotwicka

War
Ukraine
Kramatorsk
Kharkiv
Brent
$65.05
Bitcoin
$82,700.10
S&P 500
$5,438.02
Tesla
$269.16
Газ TTF
$36.15
Золото
$3,133.80
Ethereum
$1,783.91