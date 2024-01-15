Gas in storage facilities is enough to complete the heating season - Naftogaz

Half of the heating season has been completed, and gas reserves in storage facilities are sufficient for its successful completion, Naftogaz Group reported, UNN writes.

Details

"Half of the heating season has been completed. (...) Gas reserves in Ukrainian storage facilities are sufficient for the successful completion of the heating season," Naftogaz said.

The company pointed out that this is the second winter in the context of a full-scale invasion and the first in the history of independence that we are passing through at the expense of our own gas production.

Reportedly, 12.3 million consumers of the gas supply company Naftogaz of Ukraine continue to receive gas. The government signed 1,242 contracts with 449 district heating companies and 793 condominiums.

"The 7 CHP plants managed by Naftogaz Group continue to provide heat to thousands of Ukrainians in Kamianske, Kryvyi Rih, Novoyavorivsk, Novyi Rozdil, Mykolaiv, Odesa, and Kherson," the company said.

Naftogaz announces completion of integration of regional and city gas companies