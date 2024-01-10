Galushchenko and British Ambassador discuss ousting Russia from nuclear fuel markets

Ukrainian Energy Minister Herman Halushchenko met with the British Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary to Ukraine Martin Harris. This is the first visit of the newly appointed Ambassador to the Ministry of Energy, the press service of the Ministry of Energy reported, UNN reports.

Details

The main topics of the conversation were deepening cooperation in the nuclear industry and green energy, and the UK's assistance in protecting energy facilities.

Martin Harris thanked the Ukrainian power engineers for the courage they show every day at their workplaces, providing light and heat to Ukrainians' homes in the midst of war.

The Ambassador also emphasized that energy is a priority area of cooperation between the two countries, and the UK is ready to continue to support the development of partnership with Ukraine in this sector.

Herman Galushchenko, in turn, thanked the UK for its assistance to Ukraine's energy sector, which has been provided since the first days of the full-scale Russian invasion.

Galushchenko: russia may disappear from the global nuclear technology market this year

The Minister emphasized the importance of the UK's contribution to the Energy Support Fund for Ukraine in the amount of EUR 27.6 million, as well as the transfer of 81 shipments of energy equipment weighing a total of 1,250 tons. These include more than 4.4 thousand reliable gabions for the protection of energy facilities, as well as backup power plants, generator components, and gas equipment.

I am also very grateful to the United Kingdom for its cooperation in the nuclear sector, in particular the £192 million guarantee to provide Ukraine with uranium enrichment services in cooperation with Urenco. This is an important stage in achieving global goals and ousting Russia not only from the nuclear fuel market, where we have already achieved significant success, but also from the uranium markets the head of the Ministry of Energy emphasized.

Special attention was paid to the situation at the Russian-occupied Zaporizhzhya NPP. Herman Halushchenko emphasized the need to consolidate international efforts to prevent any nuclear incident at ZNPP, which could call into question the future renaissance of nuclear power in the world.

The parties also discussed deepening cooperation to decentralize electricity generation and develop renewable energy sources. The British side confirmed its interest in continuing business investment in the development of green energy in Ukraine.