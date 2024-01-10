Galushchenko and British Ambassador discuss ousting Russia from nuclear fuel markets

ukenru
Exclusive
What to give women by zodiac sign for March 8? Astrological guide to gifts
11:46 AM • 62032 views

What to give women by zodiac sign for March 8? Astrological guide to gifts

Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent
March 2, 04:30 AM • 107900 views

Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
March 1, 06:49 PM • 136875 views

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 135405 views

Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 175067 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 171177 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 280938 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 178164 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 167156 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148810 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Rubrics
Home
Home
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Popular news
Lithuania invests 20 million euros in Ukrainian defense industry

Lithuania invests 20 million euros in Ukrainian defense industry

March 2, 04:32 AM • 103023 views
Russia has deployed ships with 26 “Kalibr” in the Mediterranean Sea - what is known

Russia has deployed ships with 26 “Kalibr” in the Mediterranean Sea - what is known

March 2, 04:43 AM • 102773 views
Guerrillas destroy Russian military equipment despite patrols

Guerrillas destroy Russian military equipment despite patrols

March 2, 05:19 AM • 104772 views
Britain publishes details of the summit on Ukraine scheduled for today

Britain publishes details of the summit on Ukraine scheduled for today

March 2, 05:34 AM • 73259 views
Night drone strike in Khmelnytskyi: what is known about the consequences of the attack

Night drone strike in Khmelnytskyi: what is known about the consequences of the attack

March 2, 07:01 AM • 46695 views
Publications
What to give women by zodiac sign for March 8? Astrological guide to gifts

What to give women by zodiac sign for March 8? Astrological guide to gifts
Exclusive

11:46 AM • 62032 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 280938 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 248868 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 233996 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 259360 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Actual places
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Harrison Ford will miss the Oscars due to an unexpected illness: who will replace him

Harrison Ford will miss the Oscars due to an unexpected illness: who will replace him

10:40 AM • 33263 views
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

March 1, 06:49 PM • 136875 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 105970 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 105979 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 122138 views
Actual
Galushchenko and British Ambassador discuss ousting Russia from nuclear fuel markets

Galushchenko and British Ambassador discuss ousting Russia from nuclear fuel markets

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 25719 views

The Minister of Energy of Ukraine met with the British Ambassador to discuss cooperation in the nuclear sphere, ousting Russia from nuclear fuel markets, and UK support for Ukraine's energy sector.

Ukrainian Energy Minister Herman Halushchenko met with the British Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary to Ukraine Martin Harris. This is the first visit of the newly appointed Ambassador to the Ministry of Energy, the press service of the Ministry of Energy reported, UNN reports.

Details

The main topics of the conversation were deepening cooperation in the nuclear industry and green energy, and the UK's assistance in protecting energy facilities.

Martin Harris thanked the Ukrainian power engineers for the courage they show every day at their workplaces, providing light and heat to Ukrainians' homes in the midst of war.

The Ambassador also emphasized that energy is a priority area of cooperation between the two countries, and the UK is ready to continue to support the development of partnership with Ukraine in this sector.

Image

Herman Galushchenko, in turn, thanked the UK for its assistance to Ukraine's energy sector, which has been provided since the first days of the full-scale Russian invasion.

Galushchenko: russia may disappear from the global nuclear technology market this year01.01.24, 18:01 • 35377 views

The Minister emphasized the importance of the UK's contribution to the Energy Support Fund for Ukraine in the amount of EUR 27.6 million, as well as the transfer of 81 shipments of energy equipment weighing a total of 1,250 tons. These include more than 4.4 thousand reliable gabions for the protection of energy facilities, as well as backup power plants, generator components, and gas equipment.

I am also very grateful to the United Kingdom for its cooperation in the nuclear sector, in particular the £192 million guarantee to provide Ukraine with uranium enrichment services in cooperation with Urenco. This is an important stage in achieving global goals and ousting Russia not only from the nuclear fuel market, where we have already achieved significant success, but also from the uranium markets

the head of the Ministry of Energy emphasized.

Special attention was paid to the situation at the Russian-occupied Zaporizhzhya NPP. Herman Halushchenko emphasized the need to consolidate international efforts to prevent any nuclear incident at ZNPP, which could call into question the future renaissance of nuclear power in the world.

Image

The parties also discussed deepening cooperation to decentralize electricity generation and develop renewable energy sources. The British side confirmed its interest in continuing business investment in the development of green energy in Ukraine.

Lilia Podolyak

Lilia Podolyak

Politics

Contact us about advertising