Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
A criminal network involved in the illegal sale of corpses has been uncovered in Valencia

A criminal network involved in the illegal sale of corpses has been uncovered in Valencia

Kyiv

In Spain, a criminal group involved in the illegal trade in corpses was exposed. The suspects used fake documents to gain access to the bodies of the deceased in hospitals and nursing homes.

In Spain, a gang that allegedly illegally traded in corpses has been uncovered: the suspects are suspected of forging papers and documents to obtain the bodies of the deceased in hospitals and nursing homes, which were then sold for €1,200 each.

This was reported by UNN with reference to El Pais.

Details

The National Police has dismantled a criminal network involving the sale of corpses in Valencia, Spain. According to a police press release issued on Monday, four people, all of Spanish nationality, aged 41 to 74, were arrested.

As indicated, the suspects falsified documentation in order to "steal bodies from hospitals and residential buildings to sell them to universities for study at a price of 1200 euros per body".

The defendants chose deceased people who had no relatives, mostly foreigners, or who lived in dangerous conditions

- Policía Nacional said in a statement.

 It is also reported that, for example, the funeral home involved in the case collected more than 5,000 euros from universities for at least eleven cremations that were never carried out.

To train and improve the qualifications of doctors at university medical faculties, there is a need for practical training with cadavers. Perhaps Spain lacks a sufficient number of cadavers for this purpose, according to media reports.

Addendum

In early 2023, the country's Ministry of Health issued an order to change the protocol that had been used for three decades in several public hospitals, which allowed funeral homes to manage and register deaths, even creating a kind of guardianship. The agreement with the Association of Funeral Directors of Valencia (Aseva), which united more than a dozen companies, was terminated. Currently, all the information required for decision-making by relatives or friends of the deceased is sent by medical professionals.

Valencia's two medical faculties are dependent on the public University of Valencia and the private Catholic University. Both emphasized that they work with safe protocols and do not buy corpses, but only accept donations.

The Faculty of Medicine and Dentistry does not buy corpses, but accepts donations in the form of vines, after fulfilling strict requirements

- informs the University of the city. 

The Catholic University states that it "does not buy corpses, but only pays funeral homes the amount they set for transportation and removal of bodies, subsequent cremation, as well as for the preparation of relevant documents," the daily Spanish edition reports.

Recall

UNN reported that the autonomous community of Galicia in Spain faced millions of pellets along the coast of several districts of the region. At least twenty beaches were cleaned of five-millimeter balls at the end of 2023 by hundreds of residents and activists who came from other regions of the country.

Ihor Telezhnikov

Ihor Telezhnikov

