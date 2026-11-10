Fuel prices in Ukraine on November 10: how much gasoline, diesel and autogas cost at gas stations

As of the morning of November 10, 2026, Ukraine’s largest filling-station networks had mostly kept the prices of gasoline, diesel fuel, and autogas at their previous levels. At the same time, some operators changed their fuel prices. This is evidenced by retail price monitoring data, UNN reports.

Details

A-95 gasoline costs UAH 92.90/l at OKKO and SOCAR, UAH 91.90/l at WOG, UAH 88.90/l at UPG, UAH 87.90/l at Ukrnafta, UAH 86.99/l at BRSM-Nafta, and UAH 86.90/l at KLO.

Diesel fuel is the most expensive at SOCAR—UAH 107/l. At OKKO and WOG, it is sold for UAH 106.90/l, at KLO for UAH 106.40/l, at Ukrnafta for UAH 103.90/l, at BRSM-Nafta for UAH 102.99/l, and at UPG for UAH 102.90/l.

How much autogas costs

Among the networks listed, the highest price for autogas was recorded at KLO—UAH 63/l. At OKKO and SOCAR, it costs UAH 61.90/l; at WOG, UAH 61.50/l; at UPG, UAH 60.90/l; at BRSM-Nafta, UAH 58.99/l; and at Ukrnafta, UAH 58.90/l.

Compared with the previous day, WOG reduced the price of A-95 gasoline by UAH 1/l. At the same time, UPG raised the price of autogas by UAH 1/l, KLO by 50 kopecks/l, and BRSM-Nafta by 86 kopecks/l.

How prices changed over the month

From October 10 to November 10, autogas prices at the listed networks rose by UAH 12.60–15.90/l. The largest increase was recorded at KLO.

Over the same period, diesel fuel also became more expensive at all 7 networks, while the price of A-95 gasoline changed less significantly.

"Rosneft" has again restricted fuel sales across Russia due to attacks on oil refineries