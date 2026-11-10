Fuel prices in Ukraine on November 10: how much gasoline, diesel and autogas cost at gas stations

$45.320.1250.650.40
ukenru
05:59 AM • 16 views
Large-scale power outages in Donetsk and Luhansk after a drone attack; explosions were also heard in Crimea and Russia
05:36 AM • 5016 views
It has become known what time the trilateral talks between Ukraine, the United States, and Russia will begin in Abu Dhabi
05:33 AM • 5210 views
Ukraine does not expect a breakthrough in the first round of talks in Abu Dhabi but is pinning its hopes on the second round – Arahamia
04:16 AM • 11641 views
Ukraine plans to create its own satellite communications network costing hundreds of millions of euros, which will require more than 100 satellites
03:55 AM • 12772 views
Trump dodged a question about Putin and his ignoring of U.S. ultimatumsVideo
03:16 AM • 11175 views
Kushner and Witkoff may meet with Putin and Zelenskyy in the near future for talks on ending the war – CBS News
02:36 AM • 11038 views
The new "Geran killer" was tested in Ukraine; the American AA Lancer 7 drone reaches speeds of up to 400 km/h
01:56 AM • 11024 views
Ukraine will be able to obtain only those security guarantees that Russia agrees to – Rubio
01:16 AM • 10092 views
Trump assessed the likelihood of a new military operation against Iran and said he supported a naval blockade by Arab countries
12:16 AM • 10817 views
Russian generals have begun showing Putin fake victories in Ukraine, edited using AI – FT
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Cookie Policy
Terms of Use
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2026

Popular news
Additional teams of power engineers have already been formed: where the electricity situation in Ukraine is particularly difficultNovember 9, 08:06 PM • 11246 views
Ukrainian forces eliminated 59 occupiers in the Pokrovsk sector; there are wounded - General StaffNovember 9, 08:34 PM • 10120 views
Zelenskyy honored Daria Astafieva with a state award, for which the singer received an orderNovember 9, 09:09 PM • 7040 views
Neighbors described what the shooter from Krakow who killed 9 people was like and revealed unexpected details about his lifeNovember 9, 10:04 PM • 10963 views
Powerful tremors resembling an earthquake have been reported in Kyiv, Zhytomyr, Dnipro and Vinnytsia; what is knownNovember 9, 10:51 PM • 12784 views
Publications
Minus $6.6 billion and a new wave of price hikes: how Russian attacks have hit Ukraine’s economyNovember 9, 04:19 PM • 27912 views
The Rules Committee returned three resolutions to cancel the budget conclusions: will this affect the 2027 State BudgetNovember 9, 03:25 PM • 29691 views
Business Calls on Law Enforcement to Stop Pressuring Companies: Can New Approaches Help Solve the Aircraft Leasing Problem?
Exclusive
November 9, 02:33 PM • 27643 views
IMF mission begins review of financing program: will Ukraine receive $1.67 billionNovember 9, 02:15 PM • 26707 views
Autumn fertilization of the garden: which fertilizers should be added to the soil to ensure a generous harvest next yearNovember 8, 11:27 AM • 63190 views
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Trump
David Arakhamia
Astafieva Daria Viktorivna
Robert De Niro
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Abu Dhabi
Iran
Dnipro (city)
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Robert De Niro’s former partner and "227" star Toukie Smith has died05:53 AM • 174 views
The director of "Superman" and "Guardians of the Galaxy," James Gunn, is stepping down from leading DC Studios following a change in ownership of Warner Bros05:06 AM • 2226 views
Trump himself held the briefing due to the absence of the press secretary and clashed with journalists over PutinVideo03:05 AM • 4082 views
Penélope Cruz explained why she gave up life in the United States for Madrid and her family02:05 AM • 4768 views
Customers criticized Kim Kardashian's $148 advent calendar and are demanding their money back01:05 AM • 4476 views
Actual
Film
Series
Starlink
Technology
Social network

Fuel prices in Ukraine on November 10: how much gasoline, diesel and autogas cost at gas stations

Kyiv • UNN

 • 412 views

Most networks kept their fuel prices unchanged, but some operators changed them. Over the month, autogas rose in price by UAH 12.60–15.90 per liter.

Fuel prices in Ukraine on November 10: how much gasoline, diesel and autogas cost at gas stations

As of the morning of November 10, 2026, Ukraine’s largest filling-station networks had mostly kept the prices of gasoline, diesel fuel, and autogas at their previous levels. At the same time, some operators changed their fuel prices. This is evidenced by retail price monitoring data, UNN reports.

Details

A-95 gasoline costs UAH 92.90/l at OKKO and SOCAR, UAH 91.90/l at WOG, UAH 88.90/l at UPG, UAH 87.90/l at Ukrnafta, UAH 86.99/l at BRSM-Nafta, and UAH 86.90/l at KLO.

Diesel fuel is the most expensive at SOCAR—UAH 107/l. At OKKO and WOG, it is sold for UAH 106.90/l, at KLO for UAH 106.40/l, at Ukrnafta for UAH 103.90/l, at BRSM-Nafta for UAH 102.99/l, and at UPG for UAH 102.90/l.

How much autogas costs

Among the networks listed, the highest price for autogas was recorded at KLO—UAH 63/l. At OKKO and SOCAR, it costs UAH 61.90/l; at WOG, UAH 61.50/l; at UPG, UAH 60.90/l; at BRSM-Nafta, UAH 58.99/l; and at Ukrnafta, UAH 58.90/l.

Compared with the previous day, WOG reduced the price of A-95 gasoline by UAH 1/l. At the same time, UPG raised the price of autogas by UAH 1/l, KLO by 50 kopecks/l, and BRSM-Nafta by 86 kopecks/l.

How prices changed over the month

From October 10 to November 10, autogas prices at the listed networks rose by UAH 12.60–15.90/l. The largest increase was recorded at KLO.

Over the same period, diesel fuel also became more expensive at all 7 networks, while the price of A-95 gasoline changed less significantly.

"Rosneft" has again restricted fuel sales across Russia due to attacks on oil refineries 09.11.26, 17:24 • 5258 views

Stepan Haftko

SocietyEconomyAuto
Tariffs
Ukraine