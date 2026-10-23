Fuel prices in the capital are rising again: where to refuel more cheaply

On October 23, fuel prices rose again at gas stations in the capital. SOCAR and the OKKO and WOG networks offer the most expensive gasoline and diesel, depending on the type of fuel, reports UNN.

How fuel prices have changed

As of October 23, the price of autogas at OKKO increased by UAH 1 and amounts to UAH 54.90/l. At SOCAR, gas became 50 kopecks more expensive, reaching UAH 54.90/l. At Ukrnafta, prices for both types of diesel fuel increased by UAH 1: Energy diesel now costs UAH 103.90/l, while regular diesel fuel costs UAH 101.90/l. Among the listed gas stations, the highest price for diesel fuel was recorded at SOCAR: NANO Extro costs UAH 109/l.

Fuel prices as of October 23

OKKO

Pulls 100 gasoline — UAH 102.90/l;

Pulls 95 gasoline — UAH 95.90/l;

A-95 Euro gasoline — UAH 92.90/l;

Pulls diesel fuel — UAH 108.90/l;

Euro diesel fuel — UAH 105.90/l;

Autogas — UAH 54.90/l. The price increased by UAH 1.

WOG

100 gasoline — UAH 102.90/l;

95 Mustang gasoline — UAH 95.90/l;

95 Euro gasoline — UAH 92.90/l;

Mustang diesel fuel — UAH 108.90/l;

Euro-5 diesel fuel — UAH 105.90/l;

Autogas — UAH 55.00/l.

SOCAR

NANO 100 gasoline — UAH 104.00/l;

NANO 95 gasoline — UAH 97.90/l;

A-95 gasoline — UAH 94.90/l;

NANO Extro diesel fuel — UAH 109.00/l;

NANO diesel fuel — UAH 106.00/l;

Autogas — UAH 54.90/l. The price increased by 50 kopecks.

"Ukrnafta"

95 Energy gasoline — UAH 91.90/l;

A-95 gasoline — UAH 88.90/l;

A-92 gasoline — UAH 86.90/l;

Energy diesel fuel — UAH 103.90/l. The price increased by UAH 1;

Diesel fuel — UAH 101.90/l. The price increased by UAH 1;

Autogas — UAH 50.90/l.

UPG

UPG 100 gasoline — UAH 100.90/l;

UPG 95 gasoline — UAH 92.90/l;

A-95 gasoline — UAH 89.90/l;

DIESEL diesel fuel — UAH 104.90/l;

EURO DIESEL diesel fuel — UAH 102.90/l;

Autogas — UAH 52.90/l.

Where to refuel more cheaply

According to the listed prices, the lowest price for A-95 gasoline is at "Ukrnafta," where it costs UAH 88.90/l. This network also offers the cheapest autogas, at UAH 50.90/l. For drivers who choose diesel, the lowest price among the listed options is also at "Ukrnafta" — UAH 101.90/l. Prices for individual types of fuel vary depending on the network and the type of product.

Reminder

Autogas prices are rising due to seasonal demand and Ukraine's dependence on imports. From January 1, an additional increase in the excise duty could drive prices up further.