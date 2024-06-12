FT journalists identify 4 children taken from Ukrainian orphanages by Russia

ukenru
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
01:58 PM • 19264 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 132817 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 138209 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 228081 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 168152 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 161968 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 146838 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 214304 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 112818 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 201077 views

russia demonstrates deepening relations with american adversaries - ISW

March 1, 04:55 AM • 101502 views
Russian Defense Ministry announces attack of almost fifty drones on regions of the country and occupied Crimea

March 1, 05:14 AM • 48162 views
Starmer discusses war in Ukraine and upcoming summit in London with Erdogan

March 1, 05:37 AM • 57063 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

08:56 AM • 101809 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

11:06 AM • 82302 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 228081 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 214304 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 201077 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 227320 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 214826 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

11:06 AM • 82354 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

08:56 AM • 101815 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 156300 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 155174 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 159032 views
FT journalists identify 4 children taken from Ukrainian orphanages by Russia

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 19476 views

The Financial Times has identified four Ukrainian children who were removed by Russia from Ukrainian orphanages during the invasion in 2022. One child was given a new Russian name.

The Financial Times has identified four children taken by Russia from Ukrainian orphanages. One of them has a new name and age, UNN reports.

Details

The FT has identified and located four Ukrainian children who were removed from Ukrainian orphanages by Russia in the early months of the Kremlin's invasion in 2022, whose names are on a database of missing persons in Ukraine.

Journalists found that three children are currently in the Orenburg and Tula regions, while the fourth is in annexed Crimea.

One child has a new Russian name and a different age, which differ from documents issued by the Ukrainian government. Another child is pictured with a Russian version of his Ukrainian name. These children have no mention of their Ukrainian origins, the Financial Times has found out.

Supplement

A recent New York Times investigation confirmed that seventeen other children identified by the FT on an adoption website were Ukrainian children, all from an orphanage in Kherson.

Ukraine is looking for more than 19 thousand Ukrainian children forcibly taken out by the Russian Federation-Zelenskaya05.06.2024, 17:30 • 17602 views

The International Criminal Court (ICC) has issued arrest warrants for Russian President Vladimir Putin and children's rights ombudsman Maria Lvova-Belova, saying they bear criminal responsibility for the war crime of illegal deportation of children, the Financial Times recalls.

Image

The Kremlin justifies its actions by saying it was done to protect them; President Putin signed decrees allowing Ukrainian children removed to Russia to receive Russian citizenship more quickly.

"I got to the outskirts of town, it's slushy and the dogs are mean" - hundreds of children abducted from Ukraine are kept in regional orphanages by the rf03.04.2024, 19:54 • 37148 views

Ihor Telezhnikov

Ihor Telezhnikov

WarCrimes and emergencies

Contact us about advertising