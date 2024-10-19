Frosts down to -2°C are expected in Kyiv at night
Kyiv • UNN
On the night of October 20, Kyiv is expected to experience frosts of 0-2°C on the ground and in the air. Forecasters have declared a yellow level of danger, with temperatures rising to +10°C during the day.
Forecasters announced the first level of danger - yellow.
In addition, for tomorrow, October 20, forecasters predict partly cloudy weather, no precipitation, northeast wind, 5-10 m/s, daytime temperature around 10° Celsius.
