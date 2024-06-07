"From seven to 20 explosions": the head of the RMA reported details about "hits" in occupied Luhansk

In temporarily occupied Luhansk, local residents reported numerous explosions this morning, referring to areas where Russian invaders are located and the invaders' military infrastructure is equipped, head of the Luhansk RMA Artem Lysogor said on Friday. UNN writes.

This morning, Russian-occupied Luhansk came under heavy fire. Local residents post a lot of videos from different parts of the city with explosions, noise and destruction. local observers cite seven to 20 explosions, possibly along with attempts to intercept and hit the city - Lysogor wrote in Telegram.

According to him, we are talking about the south and east of Luhansk.

At the same time, he pointed out a firm confidence in two things.

"First, the videos are localized in the area of acute grave, near the barracks of the former Luhansk Higher Military School of Navigators, where the Russian invaders have already comfortably settled in. in the same place there is an airfield, an aircraft repair plant and a highway to the Russian border. On this route, Day and night, the Russian army transports cargo, weapons and personnel stationed in the same barracks of the flight school. And also in the area of the former regional military enlistment office," said Lysogor.

He also pointed out that "they also report hitting an oil depot – for the fourth time in the last two months. That is, it arrives exclusively on the long-standing and equipped military infrastructure of the invaders.

"Secondly, the weapons provided to us by our Western allies are extremely accurate. Unfortunately, Russians always hide behind civilians, and if the air defense system did not work on residential areas, there would be no reports of casualties among civilians, and even more so among children. only Russia is responsible for victims among the citizens of Luhansk. the struggle of Ukraine and its allies will continue until victory over the enemy and the liberation of Luhansk region!"- said Lysogor.

