Starting from June 1, particularly severe or complex cases of acute intestinal infections in Ukraine will be additionally tested for cholera in the laboratory. This was announced by Deputy Minister of Health - Chief State Sanitary doctor Igor Kuzin on the air of the telethon, the correspondent of UNN reports.

From June 1, we will talk about the cholera epidemic season. Therefore, the ambient temperature is now favorable for the pathogen to multiply both in food and in the environment. Therefore, starting from June 1, enhanced epidemiological surveillance of all cases of acute intestinal infections begins cousin said.

According to him, last year, on average, about 12 thousand Ukrainians were additionally examined for cholera and 11.5 thousand were examined from the environment in order to prevent the appearance of cholera foci on the territory of Ukraine.

The same algorithm will be applied this year. Starting from June 1, particularly severe or complex cases of acute intestinal infections will be additionally tested in the laboratory for cholera. For patients, this will not mean any delays, but for the epidemiological surveillance system, we will really minimize the risk of cholera spreading." My Cousin said.

He recalled that last year two suspicions were recorded, one of them was in Zaporozhye, the second in Chernihiv region. These suspicions were not confirmed.

Adviser to the mayor of Mariupol Petr Andryushchenko on April 3 reportedthat mass cases of cholera among children were detected in Mariupol. Therefore, the occupation authorities are trying to quickly silence the situation with an unannounced quarantine.

Kuzin then reportedthat no positive findings of cholera-like Vibrio were found in Ukraine. The enhanced cholera surveillance season starts on June 1.

