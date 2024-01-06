Fraudsters start using prisoner of war exchange for profit - Coordination Center
Kyiv • UNN
Fraudsters are taking advantage of the recent prisoner of war exchange to scam people using fake profiles of released soldiers
Fraudsters began to use the recent exchange of prisoners of war to make money, the Coordination Headquarters for the Treatment of Prisoners of War warned on January 5, UNN reports.
Fraudsters began to use the exchange of prisoners of war that took place on January 3 as an opportunity to make money. Profiles have appeared on social media presenting themselves as released defenders, calling for help and promising to provide information about the soldiers they saw in captivity. Later, they start asking for money under various pretexts
As noted, "the profiles may contain photos and videos of defenders from the '230 exchange' or photos and videos from other similar events.
"Don't believe it! Fraudsters are hiding behind these pages and social media profiles. Be vigilant and refer only to the official resources of the Coordination Center for the Treatment of Prisoners of War," the headquarters noted
