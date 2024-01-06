ukenru
What to give women by zodiac sign for March 8? Astrological guide to gifts
Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
Fraudsters start using prisoner of war exchange for profit - Coordination Center

Fraudsters start using prisoner of war exchange for profit - Coordination Center

Kyiv  •  UNN

 39094 views

Fraudsters are taking advantage of the recent prisoner of war exchange to scam people using fake profiles of released soldiers

Fraudsters began to use the recent exchange of prisoners of war to make money, the Coordination Headquarters for the Treatment of Prisoners of War warned on January 5, UNN reports.

Fraudsters began to use the exchange of prisoners of war that took place on January 3 as an opportunity to make money. Profiles have appeared on social media presenting themselves as released defenders, calling for help and promising to provide information about the soldiers they saw in captivity. Later, they start asking for money under various pretexts

the coordination headquarters reported on Telegram.

As noted, "the profiles may contain photos and videos of defenders from the '230 exchange' or photos and videos from other similar events.

"Don't believe it! Fraudsters are hiding behind these pages and social media profiles. Be vigilant and refer only to the official resources of the Coordination Center for the Treatment of Prisoners of War," the headquarters noted

Ukraine returns more than 200 soldiers and civilians from Russian captivity - Zelensky03.01.24, 18:11 • 34020 views

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

Society War

