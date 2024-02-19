Fraud in medical procurement: Deputy Head of Zaporizhzhia Regional Council and local deputy exposed for bribery

The deputy chairman of the Zaporizhzhia regional council, his assistant and a deputy of the council were exposed on suspicion of bribery for medical procurement. UNN reports with reference to the Special Anti-Corruption Prosecutor's Office.

As UNN has learned from its own sources, this is the deputy head of the Zaporizhzhia Regional Council Vladislav Kutsenko.

On February 19, 2024, under the procedural guidance of SAPO prosecutors, NABU detectives jointly with the SBU exposed the Deputy Chairman of the Zaporizhzhia Regional Council (who is also a deputy of the said regional council), his assistant and a deputy of the said council on providing an undue benefit to one of the directors of a medical institution for assistance in winning predetermined business entities in medical procurement, as well as for other financial transactions by the said medical institution in the interests of financial institutions. - the SAPO said in a statement.

Details

It is noted that these individuals were caught red-handed immediately after they provided the next installment of funds.

Preliminary legal classification - Part 4 Art. 369 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine - offer, promise or giving of an unlawful benefit to an official.





The SBU noted that searches are currently underway at the suspects' places of work and residence.

The SBU also reports that, according to the investigation, the officials tried to bribe the director of a regional medical institution.

In return, the head of the medical institution had to facilitate the victory of predetermined companies in medical procurement, as well as financial transactions by the said medical institution in the interests of financial institutions. Law enforcement officers exposed all three officials of the regional council "red-handed" immediately after they transferred the entire amount of the illegal benefit. - the SBU informs.

