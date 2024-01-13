France will bring all its political weight to allocate 50 billion euros to Ukraine - Sejourne

France will bring all its diplomatic and political weight to the European Council summit to ensure that Ukraine receives €50 billion in aid. This was stated by French Foreign Minister Stephane Sejourne during a joint press conference with Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba in Kyiv, an UNN correspondent reports .

The European Council will meet at a summit on February 1, and we must do everything we can to preserve the unity of Europe on the occasion of this meeting. France will bring all its diplomatic and political weight to ensure that the aid envisaged for Ukraine is allocated, i.e. 50 billion euros - Sejourne said.

Sezhurne noted that these funds will help the Ukrainian budget finance the needs of education, healthcare, justice and other social and economic needs. They will also contribute to the energy transition and modernization of Ukraine's transport infrastructure.

Addendum

Earlier, Dmytro Kuleba expressed his belief that the EU countries would in any case decide to allocate 50 billion euros to Ukraine, even if Hungary was against it.

In mid-December, Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban announced that he had vetoed a €50 billion multi-year aid package for Ukraine.

At the same time, the European Union is expected to hold a summit on February 1 to discuss its multi-year budget, including funding for Ukraine worth 50 billion euros.