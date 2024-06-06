France wants to join the training of the Ukrainian military, but we are not talking about French troops in Ukraine - Macron

France wants to form a brigade in Ukraine. We are talking about the training of the Ukrainian military. This was announced by French President Emmanuel Macron, reports UNN with reference to Le Figaro.

"We want to form a brigade" in Ukraine, Macron said.

"The challenge is to train 4,500 Ukrainian soldiers, equip them, train them, defend their land" and form a "French brigade," Emmanuel Macron added this Thursday evening. However, we are not talking about the French military in Ukraine yet.

"The president of Ukraine and his defense minister called on all allies to train soldiers faster," he said. "We have to ask ourselves if this is a factor of escalation. The answer is no.

