France hands over two more LRU multiple launch rocket systems to Ukraine as part of the "Artillery Coalition"

Exclusive
What to give women by zodiac sign for March 8? Astrological guide to gifts
11:46 AM • 60964 views

Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent
March 2, 04:30 AM • 107784 views

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
March 1, 06:49 PM • 136719 views

Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 135293 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 175012 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 171153 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 280845 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 178162 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 167154 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148810 views

Popular news
Lithuania invests 20 million euros in Ukrainian defense industry

March 2, 04:32 AM • 102942 views
Russia has deployed ships with 26 “Kalibr” in the Mediterranean Sea - what is known

March 2, 04:43 AM • 102683 views
Guerrillas destroy Russian military equipment despite patrols

March 2, 05:19 AM • 104680 views
Britain publishes details of the summit on Ukraine scheduled for today

March 2, 05:34 AM • 72673 views
Night drone strike in Khmelnytskyi: what is known about the consequences of the attack

March 2, 07:01 AM • 45982 views
Publications
What to give women by zodiac sign for March 8? Astrological guide to gifts

Exclusive

11:46 AM • 60964 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 280845 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 248790 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 233920 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 259284 views
Actual people
Actual places
UNN Lite
Harrison Ford will miss the Oscars due to an unexpected illness: who will replace him

10:40 AM • 32897 views
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

March 1, 06:49 PM • 136719 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 105933 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 105939 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 122101 views
Actual
France hands over two more LRU multiple launch rocket systems to Ukraine as part of the "Artillery Coalition"

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 36343 views

France has delivered two more LRU multiple launch rocket systems to Ukraine as part of the Artillery Coalition. This increases the total number of French systems in Ukraine.

As part of the "Artillery Coalition for Ukraine" The French Ministry of Defense has handed over two additional LRU multiple launch rocket systems to Ukraine, which are the French alternative to the American MLRS M270. This is stated on the website of the French Ministry of Defense, UNN reports .

Details

It is noted that within the framework of this coalition, France handed over two additional LRU multiple launch rocket systems to Ukraine, which increased the total number of French systems.

France is eligible to lead this coalition because of the artillery equipment it has transferred to Ukraine: about thirty Caesar self-propelled artillery systems, while we had only 75, four LRU multiple launch rocket launchers, TRF1 guns, and 120-millimeter mortars,

- said the head of the Artillery for Ukraine coalition Jean-Michel Guilloton in an interview with the press service of the Ministry of Defense.

For reference

Lance-roquettes unitaire, or LRU for short, is a French version of the American M270 MLRS.

They are equipped with a modernized EFCS fire control system, a new navigation system (using GPS) and a new communication system.

In total, 13 out of 57 MLRSs of the French army were modernized in 2011-2014. They were then sent to the 1st Artillery Regiment.

Other combat vehicles that decided not to upgrade were put into storage. Overall, France plans to replace all of its M270s by 2027.

Addendum

On Thursday, January 18, France, the United States, and more than 20 other countries created an artillery coalition in Paris to help Ukraine repel Russian aggression.

France will supply Ukraine with about 50 guided bombs per month until the end of the year18.01.24, 12:42 • 31551 view

Olga Rozgon

Olga Rozgon

War

Contact us about advertising