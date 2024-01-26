France hands over two more LRU multiple launch rocket systems to Ukraine as part of the "Artillery Coalition"

As part of the "Artillery Coalition for Ukraine" The French Ministry of Defense has handed over two additional LRU multiple launch rocket systems to Ukraine, which are the French alternative to the American MLRS M270. This is stated on the website of the French Ministry of Defense, UNN reports .

Details

It is noted that within the framework of this coalition, France handed over two additional LRU multiple launch rocket systems to Ukraine, which increased the total number of French systems.

France is eligible to lead this coalition because of the artillery equipment it has transferred to Ukraine: about thirty Caesar self-propelled artillery systems, while we had only 75, four LRU multiple launch rocket launchers, TRF1 guns, and 120-millimeter mortars, - said the head of the Artillery for Ukraine coalition Jean-Michel Guilloton in an interview with the press service of the Ministry of Defense.

For reference

Lance-roquettes unitaire, or LRU for short, is a French version of the American M270 MLRS.

They are equipped with a modernized EFCS fire control system, a new navigation system (using GPS) and a new communication system.

In total, 13 out of 57 MLRSs of the French army were modernized in 2011-2014. They were then sent to the 1st Artillery Regiment.

Other combat vehicles that decided not to upgrade were put into storage. Overall, France plans to replace all of its M270s by 2027.

Addendum

On Thursday, January 18, France, the United States, and more than 20 other countries created an artillery coalition in Paris to help Ukraine repel Russian aggression.

