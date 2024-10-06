Fragments of downed enemy targets fall in 6 districts of Kyiv region, no casualties reported - RMA

In the Kyiv region, debris from downed enemy targets fell in 6 districts. There were no hits to residential or critical infrastructure. There were no casualties as a result of the attack.

This was reported by the head of the Kyiv RMA Ruslan Kravchenkov on Facebook, UNN reports.

Details

The enemy does not stop attacking Kyiv region with attack drones. The alert lasted more than 12 hours. Air defense forces were actively working in the region. Enemy targets were destroyed. There were no hits to residential or critical infrastructure. There were no casualties as a result of the attack. The fall of the wreckage of the downed enemy targets was recorded in 6 districts of the region. Operational groups continue their work - Kravchenko said.

The head of the RMA urged the residents of Kyiv region not to ignore the air raid alarm.

Recall

The Kyiv City Military Administration reported the successful destruction of all Russian drones detected over Kyiv. The air raid lasted more than 5 hours, but preliminarily resulted in no damage or casualties.