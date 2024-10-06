Fragments of downed enemy targets fall in 6 districts of Kyiv region, no casualties reported - RMA

ukenru
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

US seeks to end the war, not send more weapons - Trump

Trump argues with Zelensky: why there was a misunderstanding

Trump after a dispute with Zelensky: “He can come back when he is ready for peace”

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

Fragments of downed enemy targets fall in 6 districts of Kyiv region, no casualties reported - RMA

Kyiv  •  UNN

In Kyiv region, wreckage of downed enemy targets was found in 6 districts. There were no hits to infrastructure facilities, no casualties, and the air alert lasted more than 12 hours.

In the Kyiv region, debris from downed enemy targets fell in 6 districts. There were no hits to residential or critical infrastructure. There were no casualties as a result of the attack.

This was reported by the head of the Kyiv RMA Ruslan Kravchenkov on Facebook, UNN reports.

Details

The enemy does not stop attacking Kyiv region with attack drones. The alert lasted more than 12 hours. Air defense forces were actively working in the region. Enemy targets were destroyed. There were no hits to residential or critical infrastructure. There were no casualties as a result of the attack. The fall of the wreckage of the downed enemy targets was recorded in 6 districts of the region. Operational groups continue their work

- Kravchenko said. 
Image

The head of the RMA urged the residents of Kyiv region not to ignore the air raid alarm.

Recall

The Kyiv City Military Administration reported the successful destruction of all Russian drones detected over Kyiv. The air raid lasted more than 5 hours, but preliminarily resulted in no damage or casualties.

Pavlo Bashynskyi

WarKyivKyiv region
