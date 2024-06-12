Border guards in the south destroyed an enemy reconnaissance drone "Zala" using an FPV drone, the State Border Guard Service reported on Wednesday, UNN reports.

Details

"Border guards destroyed an enemy reconnaissance drone ‘Zala’ with an FPV drone," the State Border Guard Service reported on Telegram.

The enemy drone reportedly tried to reconnoiter the area in the South. It was prevented by the fighters of the Odesa detachment, who, having calculated the direction of movement, used a strike bird to shoot down the target. Having lost its wing, the UAV crashed into a field.

The terrorist country lost 980 servicemen per day