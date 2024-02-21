Four Russian drones shot down over Dnipro region

Four Russian "Shahideen" were shot down over Dnipro region late in the evening on February 20 by the military from the "East" military group: over Pavlohrad and Dnipro districts. This was reported by the head of the JMA Serhiy Lysak, UNN reports.

Details

It is noted that Russian troops shelled Marhanets in the Nikopol region with heavy artillery. No one was killed or wounded.

There were no hostile attacks in the rest of the region.

