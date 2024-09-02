Four people wounded, 7 houses damaged as a result of an enemy attack in Dnipropetrovs'k region
The shelling of Nikopol community with drones and artillery injured 4 people. 7 houses, an outbuilding and a power line were damaged, and fires broke out.
The Russian armed forces attacked Nikopol community with kamikaze drones and cannon artillery. Two private houses and 5 garden houses were damaged. A total of four people were wounded in the district center.
Several fires broke out as a result of Russian shelling in the Nikopol region, but the fire was extinguished; a total of four people were injured in the district center.
Among the wounded are two women aged 38 and 43.
It is also reported that 2 private houses and 5 garden houses were damaged; an outbuilding and a power line were hit.
