Four films to compete for Oscar nomination from Ukraine

Ukraine has completed accepting film applications for the Oscars. Four films will take part in the national selection, the meeting is scheduled for September 9, the Ukrainian Film Academy reported on Thursday, UNN writes.

Details

"The Ukrainian Oscar Committee has completed accepting applications for films to participate in the selection for the Academy Awards of the American Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences in the Best International Feature Film category from Ukraine," the statement on Facebook reads.

This year, 4 films will reportedly participate in the national selection:

“The House of Slovo. An Endless Novel, dir. by Taras Tomenko

“La Palisade, dir. by Philip Sotnychenko

“We Were Recruits, dir. by Lubomyr Levytskyi

“Peaceful People, dir. by Oksana Karpovych

"The Ukrainian Oscar Committee will check the films for compliance with the requirements of the American Academy and hold a meeting to determine the candidate. The meeting is scheduled for September 9," the statement said.

Recall

On August 8, Ukraine started accepting applications for films to participate in the selection for the "Oscar".