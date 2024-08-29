ukenru
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM

Four films to compete for Oscar nomination from Ukraine

Four films to compete for Oscar nomination from Ukraine

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 12603 views

The Ukrainian Oscar Committee has closed the call for applications for the Best International Feature Film Oscar. Four films will participate in the national selection, and the committee meeting is scheduled for September 9.

Ukraine has completed accepting film applications for the Oscars. Four films will take part in the national selection, the meeting is scheduled for September 9, the Ukrainian Film Academy reported on Thursday, UNN writes.

Details

"The Ukrainian Oscar Committee has completed accepting applications for films to participate in the selection for the Academy Awards of the American Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences in the Best International Feature Film category from Ukraine," the statement on Facebook reads.

This year, 4 films will reportedly participate in the national selection:

  • “The House of Slovo. An Endless Novel, dir. by Taras Tomenko
  • “La Palisade, dir. by Philip Sotnychenko
  • “We Were Recruits, dir. by Lubomyr Levytskyi
  • “Peaceful People, dir. by Oksana Karpovych

"The Ukrainian Oscar Committee will check the films for compliance with the requirements of the American Academy and hold a meeting to determine the candidate. The meeting is scheduled for September 9," the statement said.

Recall

On August 8, Ukraine started accepting applications for films to participate in the selection for the "Oscar".

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

Culture

