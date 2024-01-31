Four civilians injured in Kharkiv due to nighttime attack by Shahed drones - RMA

Four civilians were injured in Kharkiv as a result of a nighttime enemy attack by Shahed attack drones, the head of the Kharkiv Regional Military Administration, Oleg Syniehubov, said on Wednesday, UNN reports.

Details

The head of the RMA said that at about 22:45 on January 30, the enemy struck civilian objects in Sloboda and Saltiv districts of Kharkiv with shaheds.

The occupants launched 6 enemy UAVs, 4 hits were recorded. Four civilians were injured - three men and one woman - Syniehubov wrote on social media.

According to him, residential buildings, cars, and a shop were damaged.

As Syniehubov reported, the occupiers fired artillery and mortar strikes at more than 17 settlements in the region, including Sinkivka, Tabaivka, Ivanivka, Berestov, Mala Vovcha, Udy, and Vovchansk. Airstrikes were recorded in the village of Ustinivka.

